The Bend misses out on Asian Le Mans return

The series visited the new facility, located a little over an hour west of Adelaide, for the first time in January as part of the 2019/2020 schedule.

However The Bend has been left off the 2020/2021 schedule, effectively replaced by Suzuka.

According to series managing director Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, the decision was based on both logistics and economics looking ahead to a post-coronavirus world.

"The entire paddock enjoyed our first trip to Australia and in particular the exciting challenges The Bend Motorsport Park offered the drivers," said Taesch Wahlen.

"Unfortunately given the current global situation and its economic consequences, coupled with the logistics and calendar constraints, we had to make the very difficult decision not to return in the 2020/2021 season.

"We remain absolutely committed to returning to Australia and The Bend Motorsport Park as soon as possible."

The trip to Japan will be the first round on the 2020/2021 schedule, currently set for November 29.

The series will then head to Shanghai International Circuit for round two on December 13, the Chang International Circuit in Thailand for round three on January 9, and then finish up under lights at Sepang on January 23.

All four rounds will feature a four-hour race.

The class structure will remained mostly unchanged, with LMP2, LMP2 Am, LMP3 and GT.

Only the latest generation LMP2 cars will be eligible.

Provisional 2020/2021 Asian Le Mans Series calendar

Round Circuit Date 1 Suzuka, Japan November 29, 2020 2 Shanghai International Circuit, China December 13, 2020 3 Chang International Circuit, Thailand January 9, 2021 4 Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia January 23, 2021

