Previous
ARCA / Breaking news

After NASCAR merger, ARCA to crown four champions in 2020

By:
Oct 2, 2019, 7:29 PM

NASCAR on Wednesday unveiled many of the details of the four championships which will contested next season under the ARCA banner.

Ty Majeski
Michael Self
Harrison Burtpn
Bret Holmes
Vinnie Miller and Bobby Gerhart crash
Gus Dean, Chevrolet leads

In April 2018, NASCAR announced the acquisition of ARCA but said its operation wouldn’t change until the 2020 season.

Two of NASCAR’s current regional touring series – K&N Pro Series East and K&N Pro Series West – will become the ARCA East and ARCA West next season. Each of the series will consist of six to eight races, each crowning a champion.

The 20-race ARCA Menards Series – which features a mix of superspeedways, short tracks and dirt tracks – will continue to run in 2020.

In addition, a fourth championship – the ARCA Showdown – will be comprised of 10 races within the larger ARCA Menards Series championship and feature the best of three ARCA series coming together to determine a Showdown champion.

The Showdown 10-race schedule features Salem Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Minnesota’s Elko Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and will crown its first champion at Memphis Motorsports Park on Sept. 26, 2020.

“We cannot be more excited about 2020,” said Brandon Thompson, Managing Director, NASCAR Touring Series. “Both NASCAR and ARCA have worked extremely hard over the last year to provide a rules package and schedule that will serve as the foundation for the preeminent series for racing at this level. 

“It was important for us to move the series forward while creating an environment inclusive for both the current long-term owners and drivers in the series as well as aspiring competitors.”

NASCAR also announced if an East, West or current ARCA Menards Series car owner has a car that meets the 2019 rulebook, there will be a rules package that will allow them to compete in 2020 as well.

ARCA and MAVTV extended its telecast rights agreement for select ARCA Menards Series races. Between MAVTV and Fox Sports, all 20 ARCA Menards Series races will be available live to race fans, including the 10-race Showdown. 

NBC Sports Network will continue to carry the ARCA East and West series as part of its extensive NASCAR coverage.

The 2020 ARCA Menards Series will kick off Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway.

Series ARCA , NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

