ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 10:00 PM

The ARCA Menards Series released its 2020 schedule, which includes a return to road-course racing for its 68th season.

Once again the series features a 20-race schedule and will kick off on Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway and will again conclude Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway.

In between, the biggest change is the addition of two road course events – May 29 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Aug. 14 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. ARCA’s last visit to Mid-Ohio was in 1965. 

The remainder of the series schedule continues to feature a mix of superspeedways and historic short tracks.

“We are very proud of the quality of our 2020 schedule. There are many traditional ARCA Menards Series races blended with races that have been very strong components of what is now the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. 

“We are also working on the schedules for the East and West divisions, and we think our drivers, teams, and fans all over the country will be pleased with the way everything has come together.”

Within the 20-race schedule, 10 of the races will compromise the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which will also feature competitors from the ARCA East and West series (formerly known as K&N Pro Series East and West).

The 10 races that make up the ARCA Showdown are: Phoenix, Salem, Mid-Ohio, Lucas Oil, Elko, Iowa, Gateway, Watkins Glen, Bristol and Memphis.



2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule

DATE

TRACK

  

Saturday, Feb. 8

Daytona International Speedway

  

Friday, March 6

ISM Raceway

  

Sunday, April 19

Salem Speedway

  

Friday, April 24

Talladega Superspeedway

  

Thursday, May 21

Charlotte Motor Speedway

  

Friday, May 29

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

  

Friday, June 5

Michigan International Speedway

  

Thursday, June 18

Chicagoland Speedway

  

Thursday, June 25

Pocono Raceway

  

Friday, July 3

Lucas Oil Raceway

  

Saturday, July 11

Elko Speedway

  

Friday, July 17

Iowa Speedway

  

Saturday, Aug. 1

WWT Raceway at Gateway

  

Friday, Aug. 7

Madison International Speedway

  

Friday, Aug. 14

Watkins Glen International

  

Sunday, Aug. 23

Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds

  

Saturday, Sept. 5

Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

  

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

  

Saturday, Sept. 26

Memphis International Raceway

  

Friday, Oct. 16

Kansas Speedway

  
