ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule

Once again the series features a 20-race schedule and will kick off on Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway and will again conclude Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway.

In between, the biggest change is the addition of two road course events – May 29 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Aug. 14 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. ARCA’s last visit to Mid-Ohio was in 1965.

The remainder of the series schedule continues to feature a mix of superspeedways and historic short tracks.

“We are very proud of the quality of our 2020 schedule. There are many traditional ARCA Menards Series races blended with races that have been very strong components of what is now the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West,” said ARCA president Ron Drager.

“We are also working on the schedules for the East and West divisions, and we think our drivers, teams, and fans all over the country will be pleased with the way everything has come together.”

Within the 20-race schedule, 10 of the races will compromise the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which will also feature competitors from the ARCA East and West series (formerly known as K&N Pro Series East and West).

The 10 races that make up the ARCA Showdown are: Phoenix, Salem, Mid-Ohio, Lucas Oil, Elko, Iowa, Gateway, Watkins Glen, Bristol and Memphis.







2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule