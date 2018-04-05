WTCR Balance of Performance figures revealed

TCR's technical department has revealed its Balance of Performance figures for the 2018 season that will cover the WTCR world cup.

The BoP was published on Thursday and will apply to all TCR series, including the new world cup that will take the place of the World Touring Car Championship.

All cars with sequential gearboxes have had their weight reduced by 20kg to 1265kg including the driver, although those competing in WTCR will run with an additional 60kg of compensation weight at this weekend's Marrakech season opener.

In addition to those compensation weights, the six Audi RS3 LMS models that will be used in the series will have a further 10kg added, meaning they start the Marrakech event heaviest of all at 1335kg.

The Audi is the only car that will have BoP ballast added. Hyundai's i30 N and the Volkswagen Golf GTi models will run with no extra ballast, the updated Cupra model will run at -10kg of the base weight and the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, latest version Honda Civic and Peugeot 308 will all run at -20kg.

The Alfa and the Peugeot will also be allowed to run at 102.5 percent engine power, while all other models will run at 100 percent except for the Civic, which will be restricted to 97.5 percent.

The FIA plans to publish the full WTCR BoP on Friday.

Francois Ribeiro, head of promoter Eurosport Events, said last week he hoped WTCR's BoP system could match the one employed in the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro division.

"Am I afraid potentially with BoP? Of course," said Ribeiro. "You put the success of the championship in the capacity of the regulator to deliver a good BoP.

"Look for instance at GTE BoP at Le Mans. When you see in the last years you have three brands fighting after 24 hours within half a lap, it's just phenomenal.

"We hope we have reached the same level of performance on the BoP, that would be great.

"But we've worked very hard on this to make sure it is not artificial and it does not become too complex, also, because the worst thing is to have a system you don't understand."

The series also announced that Wuhan will host a second round in China in October.