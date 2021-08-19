Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title
WTCR / Hungaroring News

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

By:

The FIA World Touring Car Cup has added three new venues to cap off the 2021 season, with the final round now set to take place at the Sochi Autodrom in November.

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

Due to continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, WTCR has been forced to cancel the Asian leg of the championship comprising races in South Korea, China and Macau - as all three countries have placed strict quarantine requirements for arriving passengers.

Instead, the WTCR will host an all-European championship for the second year running to maintain the full schedule of 16 races across eight events.

The first addition is Most Autodrom in Czech Republic, which will host the fifth round of the season on October 9-10 alongside the title decider of the FIM Endurance World Championship - another series organised by Eurosport Events.

A new race at the upgraded Circuit Pau-Arnos will take place just a week later on October 16-17, marking WTCR’s first foray in France.

Following the penultimate round at Adria Raceway in Italy, the championship will conclude with two races at Russian Grand Prix venue Sochi on November 27-28.

This won’t be the first time Sochi will play host to a touring car race, having previously been part of the TCR International Championship that was eventually merged with World Touring Car Championship to form the present day WTCR.

“In these unprecedented times, calendar changes are something we are prepared for. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, it was essential to safeguard the calendar as quickly as possible,” Alan Gow, President of the FIA Touring Car Commission said.

“Eurosport Events has therefore put in place a strong schedule of events to complete the season, while also giving three countries and their ASNs the opportunity to host the WTCR for the first time. 

“The calendar additions are venues new to world-level touring car racing, with each having its own unique characteristics. This provides the drivers and their teams with a fresh challenge and gives the fans something extra to look forward to. We are set for a fascinating second part of the season.”

WTCR is hopeful that the redevelopment work at Adria Raceway will be completed in time for the rescheduled round on November 6-7, after being forced to move the 2020 event to Aragon due to delays in construction. 

Updated 2021 WTCR calendar

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Germany, Nurburgring Nordschleife: 3-5 June
Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Estoril: 26-27 June
Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragon: 10-11 July
Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring: 21-22 August
Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: 9-10 October
Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuit Pau-Arnos*: 16-17 October
Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway*: 6-7 November
Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom**: 27-28 November

*Subject to issuing of FIA Grade 3 homologation certificate
**Subject to governmental approval

Jean-Karl Vernay, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Jean-Karl Vernay, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Photo by: WTCR

shares
comments

Related video

Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title

Previous article

Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

21 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

1 h
3
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

1 d
4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

14 h
5
Supercars

Whincup says replacement will be named this month

34 min
Latest news
Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider
WTCR

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

30m
Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title
WTCR

Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title

Aug 10, 2021
Eng wins on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2
WTCR

Eng wins on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2

Aug 8, 2021
Behind the scenes in the ETCR
Video Inside
ETCR

Behind the scenes in the ETCR

Jul 26, 2021
Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment
WTCR

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

Jul 12, 2021
Latest videos
Aragon: Race 2 Highlights 02:10
WTCR
Jul 11, 2021

Aragon: Race 2 Highlights

Aragon: Race 1 Highlights 01:46
WTCR
Jul 11, 2021

Aragon: Race 1 Highlights

Live - Aragon: Race 2 (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Race 2 (EN)

Live - Aragon: Race 1 (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Race 1 (EN)

Live - Aragon: Qualifying (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Qualifying (EN)

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled for the second year running
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours cancelled for the second year running

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Nurburgring
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

Whincup says replacement will be named this month
Supercars Supercars

Whincup says replacement will be named this month

Carlin committed to IndyCar, hopes to run two cars in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Carlin committed to IndyCar, hopes to run two cars in 2022

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: “Pressure now much higher” on Quartararo in MotoGP title race

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

Latest news

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider
WTCR WTCR

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom: Consistency and adaptability key to Pure ETCR title

Eng wins on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2
WTCR WTCR

Eng wins on Pure ETCR debut to head Romeo Ferraris 1-2

Behind the scenes in the ETCR
Video Inside
ETCR ETCR

Behind the scenes in the ETCR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.