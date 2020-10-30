Top events
Previous
WTCR / Adria / Breaking news

WTCR set to move season finale out of Adria

shares
comments
WTCR set to move season finale out of Adria
By:

The World Touring Car Cup is set to relocate its season finale to a different venue due to delays in renovation work at the Adria Raceway, Motorsport.com has learned.

The WTCR announced back in May that it will close the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season at Adria on November 14-15, marking the first international touring car race in Italy since the World Touring Car Championship held a round at Monza in 2017.

The Adria Raceway had announced a major redevelopment work for 2020 that involved extending the circuit to over 4km and upgrading the trackside facilities to higher international standards.

The WTCR was supposed to be the first major event to take place on the renovated track, but it  has now emerged that the development work will not be completed in time for the series’ title decider.

It is understood that the WTCR has already started informing teams and drivers that it will no longer be possible to host the season finale at Adria Raceway as planned.

Gruppo Peroni, which was supposed to conduct races for three different categories on the support bill for WTCR, has officially announced that it has cancelled the Adria event and is looking at alternative venues to host the penultimate round of its six-round season.

“We are sorry to announce that the support races for the season finale of WTCR will not take place at the Adria International Raceway,” a statement from the Italian championship read.

“Given the current state of work lengthening of the Venetian track, it is impossible to carry out the event scheduled for the weekend of November 14th and 15th.

“The Peroni Race Group will then announce a possible relocation of the event, which for the Italian Tourism Cup, Master Tricolore Prototypes and Lotus Cup Italia will be the fifth round of the six scheduled for 2020.”

Imola, which is hosting its first Formula 1 race since 2006 this weekend, is available for booking on November 14-15 and is believed to be one of the options for both WTCR and Gruppo Peroni. However, it is understood that a decision is yet to be made regarding relocating the WTCR title decider.

Motorsport.com has reached out to WTCR’s promoter Eurosport Events for a comment.

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car

Previous article

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car
