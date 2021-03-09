Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

By:
, News Editor

The start of the new World Superbike season has been pushed back further following the news that the planned curtain-raiser in Estoril has been indefinitely postponed.

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Last month, WSBK's governing body, the FIM, announced the postponement of what had been planned as the season-opening round at Assen, delaying the start of the 2021 campaign.

Now, for the second time the opening race has been postponed, with the Estoril round planned for May 7-9 now marked as 'TBC' in the calendar.

It means Aragon now hosts the opening round on May 21-23, around a month later than the date originally envisioned for the Assen round that is now slated for July.

Additionally, the previous 'TBC' on the calendar has been filled by the Navarra circuit in northern Spain, giving the Iberian country four dates on the 2021 schedule.

That event slots in as the fifth round of the series on August 20-22.

Phillip Island, the traditional season-opener, is still marked as 'TBC' in the latest version of the calendar, but the chances of this event being able to go ahead appear remote amid Australia's strict COVID-19 travel rules.

Indonesian street circuit Mandalika is also still subject to homologation.

An official pre-season test will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on March 30-31.

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue
May 21-23 Spain Aragon
June 11-13 Italy Misano
July 2-4 United Kingdom Donington Park
July 23-25 Netherlands Assen
August 20-22 Spain Navarra
September 3-5 France Magny-Cours
September 17-19 Spain Barcelona
September 24-26 Spain Jerez
October 1-3 Portugal Portimao
October 15-17 Argentina Villicum
November 12-14 Indonesia Mandalika
TBC Australia Phillip Island
TBC Portugal Estoril
shares
comments
Previous article

WSBK

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

50m
WSBK

Feb 16, 2021
