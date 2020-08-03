Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Jerez / Breaking news

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

shares
comments
Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer
Aug 3, 2020, 10:36 AM

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he will "try to forget" the final race of the Jerez weekend as he laboured to sixth place, his worst-ever finish as a Kawasaki rider.

After finishing second behind Ducati's Scott Redding in Saturday's Jerez opener, Rea won the Superpole race on Sunday morning to take pole for the second feature-length encounter.

But the five-time WSBK champion struggled badly as he lost the lead at the start of the second lap and faded all the way to sixth, 12.5s behind Redding.

Read Also:

Excluding races in which he failed to finish, Rea's previous worst result for Kawasaki, which he joined in 2015, was fifth place in the 2018 Phillip Island opener, having not finished as low as sixth since the 2014 Laguna Seca round aboard a Ten Kate-run Honda.

"I had huge grip problems from lap one," Rea reflected. "I was running the hard tyre [on Saturday], which felt really good, and I thought with more rubber on track it would even better [on Sunday]. I considered that maybe it was the first lap and it would take some cleaning and it would come good, but it never did.

"It was the longest race I’ve had. I was defending my position a lot, not how I wanted to ride. Frustrating race, I’ll try to forget it.

"This track has not been the kindest to us in the past, I feel like [on Saturday and Sunday morning] we turned that around and the bike was working great. I don’t want this bad race to cloud our overall conclusion from the weekend."

Asked if he had changed much about his ZX-RR from Saturday to Sunday, Rea said: "We used the same bike, the set-up changes were minimal, same tyres. Frustrating as my overall race time was much slower [than on Saturday]. It was a hard race."

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea heads to this weekend's third round of the season at Portimao 24 points adrift of new championship leader Redding, but remains optimistic that other circuits will offer him good opportunities to close the gap to the ex-MotoGP rider.

"Typically Jerez has not been the strongest circuit for us, so I take away more positives than negatives this weekend," said Rea.

"It’s going to be a tough season, Scott looks like he’ll be strong at every circuit, but there are some circuits he hasn’t been to before, like Magny-Cours and Portimao, so we shall see."

Lowes struggles in heat

Rea's Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes had come into the Jerez weekend leading the points after a strong opening round at Phillip Island back in late February, before the season was placed on hold amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

But the 29-year-old suffered a tough weekend in Spain, labouring to a ninth-place finish on Saturday before finishing seventh and fifth respectively in the two Sunday races.

"It's not been an easy weekend, but in the end it wasn’t bad," said Lowes. "It was quite difficult for me because it was the first time to ride the Kawasaki in these extreme temperatures.

"[On Saturday] I didn’t understand anything and I had no confidence but with every race I have improved, and it was not too bad [on Sunday]. It looks like compared to some of our rivals we lack a little bit of speed, so we have to try and improve for next week [at Portimao]."

Lowes has slipped to third in the riders' standings, two points behind teammate Rea.

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Previous article

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Jerez
Drivers Jonathan Rea , Alex Lowes
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

The crucial factors that took Hamilton to the brink of disaster Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
18m

The crucial factors that took Hamilton to the brink of disaster

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news
2h

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

Latest news

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news
51m

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news
2h

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

2h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

3
Formula 1

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

3h
5
Formula 1

The crucial factors that took Hamilton to the brink of disaster

18m

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Latest news

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish
WSBK

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
WSBK

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race from Redding

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.