Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bautista glad to repay Ducati faith after tough Honda years
World Superbike / Mandalika News

Defeated Rea, Razgatlioglu applaud "benchmark" Bautista

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu have paid tribute to newly-crowned World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista after their hopes of overhauling the Ducati rider finally came to an end last weekend at Mandalika.

Jamie Klein
By:
Defeated Rea, Razgatlioglu applaud "benchmark" Bautista
Listen to this article

Both Rea and Razgatlioglu went into the penultimate round of the 2022 season with only the faintest hopes of catching Bautista, who had emerged as the dominant force among the 'big three' after the summer break.

Kawasaki rider Rea was officially eliminated from contention after finishing third behind Bautista in the first race of the weekend at Indonesia, while three wins was not enough for Razgatlioglu to stop Bautista from claiming the crown with a round to spare after the final race of the weekend.

"Big congratulations to them, they really were the benchmark this year," Rea said of Bautista and Ducati. "They dominated the races and it’s a good reference for us to go into the winter and try to improve.

"He’s had a really good year, he’s been in control. He’s been at ease with his bike. You’re never happy for someone to beat you, but respect, I know what it feels like and how hard you have to work from the riders’ side, from the team side. These don’t come cheap, so big congratulations."

 

Bautista's title trimuph comes amid a long winless run for Rea, who hasn't stood on the top step of the podium since May's Estoril round.

"Of course to win a championship you need to win races, and we haven’t been able to do that in this second part of the season," added the Kawasaki rider.

"We need to improve, it’s not ideal for us to be in this situation, but it’s our reality and we have to face up to that. The championship was never really on for the last few races."

Razgatlioglu scored his second 'treble' of the season at Mandalika, the scene of his 2021 title triumph, the second time he has done so this season following July's Donington Park round.

"We are fighting in every race, and we lost the championship, but I just did my best, I scored again three wins and this is positive for me," said the Turkish rider.

"I’m very happy for him, also for Ducati after many years. I remember this day [winning the title] last year, and I saw also Alvaro with the gold suit [leathers], and I understand it was very similar to my suit!"

Razgatlioglu also described the Mandalika weekend as his "last chance" of the year to win all three races in one weekend, as he expects Bautista to be stronger in this weekend's Phillip Island finale.

"Alvaro and Ducati are very strong on this track, and it could be like Catalunya, with him riding alone," he said. "So I am just really happy to take three wins here and we’ll see what happens in Phillip Island."

 

shares
comments
Bautista glad to repay Ducati faith after tough Honda years
Previous article

Bautista glad to repay Ducati faith after tough Honda years
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success
Super GT

Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success

Bautista glad to repay Ducati faith after tough Honda years Mandalika
World Superbike

Bautista glad to repay Ducati faith after tough Honda years

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations in Formula 1's Brazilian GP.

Two F1 factors behind Ferrari’s decision not to swap Leclerc, Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two F1 factors behind Ferrari’s decision not to swap Leclerc, Sainz

Ferrari says a double whammy of circumstances meant it was too "tricky" to see through a position swap between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the final lap of Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner is adamant that Max Verstappen will help teammate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP if the opportunity arises.

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that his success in Formula 1 has made him a “target” of Max Verstappen, after their latest clash in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.