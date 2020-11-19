Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test
By:

Jonathan Rea says the 2021-spec Kawasaki World Superbike challenger has left him "really satisfied" after sampling the new machine in this week's Jerez post-season test.

Six-time series champion Rea set his fastest time using a qualifying tyre towards the end of the the two-day test using the revised ZX-10RR, which notably features an updated engine and distinctive new front fairing to aid aerodynamics.

His time of 1m38.324s was within a tenth of his own pole record from the 2019 Jerez round, and left him over half a second clear of nearest challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu.

"I did a lot of laps with an old tyre and it seems like that's the biggest issue I faced in this test, I haven't been super fast with a fresh tyre," said Rea. "The more laps the faster I got, which is a good problem to have, but it's strange when that I put a new tyre on I don't go any faster.

"There were pluses and minuses and we have a lot of information to go back now and assess everything before we return to the track and go further at Motorland [Aragon] next week.

"We can see some differences, but I think we need to put all the package together. We still some expect some new items to test before the 2021 season starts. It's very young in the project, so we'll keep working like every off-season, but really satisfied with this test."

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR 2021 SBK

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR 2021 SBK

Photo by: Kawasaki Racing Team

Rea's crew chief Pere Riba added: "We have the new bike and we have been testing all the items, the old ones and the new ones, just to collect the information.

"The engine has a new character and this has an effect. The aerodynamics of the new fairing seems to be working very well and it helps in different areas. It also makes the bike work a little bit different in terms of balance and we need time to look for the best package."

Rea's teammate Alex Lowes was also using the new Kawasaki on the second day of the test and ended up third-fastest, fractionally behind Yamaha man Razgatlioglu.

GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff topped the first day of running ahead of Rea by almost four tenths, but was only fourth-fastest on Wednesday, and overall, following a Turn 12 crash.

Read Also:

The American, who has been in the headlines recently for his impressive MotoGP practice cameo at Valencia, got to join Razgatlioglu in sampling the 2021 Yamaha R1 on Wednesday after spending the opening day of the test on the 2020 version.

Leon Haslam was fifth-fastest on both days of the test for Honda, ending up nearly half a second clear of teammate Alvaro Bautista, who was eighth overall.

In between the pair were two World Supersport graduates, factory Yamaha signing Andrea Locatelli and Lucas Mahias, who will race next year with the Puccetti Kawasaki squad.

Rounding out the order were three more rookies - newly-crowned All-Japan Superbike champion Kohta Nozane (GRT), ex-Moto2 rider Isaac Vinales (Orelac Kawasaki) and another rider making the step up from Supersport, Loris Cresson (Pedercini Kawasaki).

The factory Ducati and BMW teams were not present at Jerez, but Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Michael van der Mark previously made their first appearances with their respective new teams during a post-season test immediately after the season-closer at Estoril.

A further two-day test will take place next week at Aragon.

Jerez testing times:

Pos. Rider Bike Tuesday Wednesday
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1m39.955s 1m38.324s
2 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1m40.055s 1m38.839s
3 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1m40.116s 1m38.886s
4 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1m39.571s 1m39.171s
5 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1m40.294s 1m39.851s
6 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1m40.579s 1m39.877s
7 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1m40.852s 1m40.194s
8 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1m40.342s 1m40.231s
9 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1m41.946s 1m40.669s
10 Spain Isaac Vinales Kawasaki 1m41.916s 1m40.892s
11 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1m44.808s 1m43.186s

 

Series World Superbike
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Jamie Klein

