Fresh off his maiden triple win at Donington Park a fortnight ago, Razgatlioglu set a time of 1m31.506s in the closing stages of the afternoon session to grab the top spot, besting Jonathan Rea’s FP1 benchmark by nearly four tenths of a second.

BMW’s Scott Redding briefly led the timesheets with a 1m32.081s and managed to shave another four tenths off in the final 10 minutes, but ultimately had to settle for second - 0.227s down on Razgatlioglu’s session best time.

Third and fourth places went to Ducati, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi heading his championship-leading teammate Alvaro Bautista by just 0.051s with a best effort of 1m31.820s.

Rinaldi remained on top of the order for much of the 45-minute practice but was dethroned by Redding, before Razgatlioglu snatched the lead spot and sent the Italian down to third place.

Loris Baz was the top satellite rider on the Bonovo MGM BMW in fifth with a time of 1m32.039s, validating the upgrade the German manufacturer debuted at Donington in its quest to move up the pecking order.

Rea ended up a low-key sixth with a lap identical to that of Baz, with his Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes faring no better in eighth.

Having topped the opening practice earlier on Friday, Rea appeared to focus on long runs later in the afternoon and rarely featured near the head of the order.

Separating the two Kawasaki bikes was the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli in seventh, while the top 10 was rounded off by Xavi Vierge on the works Honda and Garrett Gerloff on the GRT Yamaha.

Vierge’s teammate Iker Lecuona suffered a crash on only his third lap out of the pits and didn’t return to the track thereafter, with his sole flying lap leaving him 16th on the timesheets. The ex-MotoGP rider had previously finished inside the top 10 in an incident-free FP1.

Most marked the return of Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman on a works BMW bike after his wildcard outing with FHO Racing at his home event earlier this month.

Replacing the injured Michael van der Mark on a bike ridden in recent races by Ilya Mikhalchik, Hickman finished 21st and 22nd respectively in the two sessions with a best effort of 1m34.125s.

