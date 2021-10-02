Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
World Superbike / Algarve Qualifying report

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

By:
, News Editor

Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched a second World Superbike pole position in a row in qualifying for this weekend's Portimao round, beating title rival Jonathan Rea by three tenths.

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

Razgatlioglu, who holds a 20-point championship lead with three rounds to go, broke the lap record around the Portuguese track with a pole effort of 1m40.219s aboard his works Yamaha R1.

Kawasaki man Rea had appeared to hold the advantage as he set the pace in third practice earlier on Saturday, and backed that up with the fastest lap in the initial runs, a 1m40.697s.

Rea subsequently improved to a 1m40.524s during his second run, eclipsing his FP3 benchmark by 0.029s.

But that match proved no lap for Razgatlioglu's final effort, as the Turkish rider benefitted from a tow from his Yamaha stablemate Andrea Locatelli to set a time a full 0.305s quicker than Rea.

Completing the front row behind the two title protagonists was Honda rider Leon Haslam, who continued the Japanese marque's strong recent form with a time 0.561s off Razgatlioglu's pace.

Scott Redding, who arrives in Portugal 74 points down on Razgatlioglu, was best of the Ducatis in fourth place, while lead BMW man Michael van der Mark incredibly made it five different brands in the top five.

Locatelli was sixth on the second Yamaha ahead of Alvaro Bautista's Honda and Garrett Gerloff on the GRT Yamaha.

Two Ducati riders completed the top 10, with Go Eleven substitute Loris Baz heading up the works bike of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

BMW injury substitute Eugene Laverty crashed unaided late on at Turn 13, and will line up 13th behind Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) and Leandro Mercado (MIE Honda).

Tito Rabat was a disappointing 20th-fastest on his return to WSBK action on the Puccetti Kawasaki, 3.7s off the pace.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'40.219  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'40.524 0.305
3 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'40.780 0.561
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'40.874 0.655
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'40.973 0.754
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'41.013 0.794
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'41.146 0.927
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'41.288 1.069
9 11 France Loris Baz Ducati 1'41.384 1.165
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'41.405 1.186
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'41.593 1.374
12 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 1'41.599 1.380
13 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'41.871 1.652
14 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 1'41.909 1.690
15 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Ducati 1'42.167 1.948
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1'42.208 1.989
17 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1'42.931 2.712
18 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 1'42.938 2.719
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 1'43.264 3.045
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki 1'44.000 3.781
21 83 Australia Lachlan Epis Kawasaki 1'44.755 4.536
22 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 1'44.836 4.617
View full results
shares
comments
Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

Previous article

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

2 h
2
World Superbike

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

1 h
3
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

3 h
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

48 min
5
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

1 d
Latest news
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

2m
Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
WSBK

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

1 h
Portimao WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice

19 h
Folger, Bonovo BMW to miss final two WSBK rounds
Video Inside
WSBK

Folger, Bonovo BMW to miss final two WSBK rounds

21 h
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Oct 1, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao 00:46
World Superbike
53m

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds 00:46
World Superbike
18 h

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds

New rules could 01:02
World Superbike
Sep 30, 2021

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022 17:56
World Superbike
Sep 30, 2021

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022

WSBK: Bautista claims Honda gains 00:43
World Superbike
Sep 29, 2021

WSBK: Bautista claims Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Yamaha: Nozane deserves "another chance" in WSBK next year
World Superbike

Yamaha: Nozane deserves "another chance" in WSBK next year

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Rea to win opening race Jerez
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Rea to win opening race

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona Barcelona
World Superbike

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

Trending Today

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde takes pole, Lawson third
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde takes pole, Lawson third

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Latest news

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes declared unfit for remainder of Portimao WSBK round

Portimao WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice

Folger, Bonovo BMW to miss final two WSBK rounds
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Folger, Bonovo BMW to miss final two WSBK rounds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.