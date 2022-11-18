Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
World Superbike / Phillip Island Practice report

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

Jonathan Rea led the way for Kawasaki in Friday practice for the World Superbike Championship finale at Phillip Island, as the series returned to Australia for the first time in three years.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Listen to this article

Rea topped the times in both 45-minute sessions on Friday, with a late effort of 1m31.127s in the closing minutes of FP2 putting him at the head of the combined order by 0.105s.

Newly-crowned WSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was Rea’s closest challenger in both sessions and, after finishing just 0.022s adrift of the Kawasaki star during the morning session, he ended the day a tenth off the pace despite improving his laptime to 1m31.232s.

The day was headlined by an unusual crash for Bautista in FP1, the Spanish rider losing the front-end of his Ducati into Turn 4 while being followed by the Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Bautista was able to return to the pits but he spent the rest of the session in the garage, not returning to the track until FP2 later in the afternoon.

Alex Lowes backed up the pace of Rea by setting the third-fastest time on the sister Kawasaki, a 1m31.416s, while 2021 champion Razgatlioglu was more than half a second down in fourth ahead of Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli.

Replacing the injured Iker Lecuona, Suzuka 8 Hours winner Tetsuta Nagashima made a strong impression on his first day in the WSBK paddock as he led Honda’s charge in FP2, going sixth-fastest with a time of 1m31.869s.

Nagashima easily outpaced Honda incumbent Xavi Vierge, who had a low-key day on the Fireblade and finished both sessions in the lower half of the timesheets.

Philipp Oettl was the best independent rider on the GoEleven Ducati in seventh, beating the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff to the honour, while the top 10 was rounded out by BMW’s Scott Redding and Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Phillip Island WSBK - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'31.127  
2 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'31.232 0.105
3 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'31.416 0.289
4 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'31.670 0.543
5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'31.721 0.594
6 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'31.869 0.742
7 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 1'31.996 0.869
8 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'32.058 0.931
9 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 1'32.249 1.122
10 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'32.329 1.202
View full results

Phillip Island WSBK - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'31.284  
2 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'31.306 0.022
3 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'31.604 0.320
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'31.610 0.326
5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'32.464 1.180
6 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'32.484 1.200
7 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 1'32.666 1.382
8 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'32.816 1.532
9 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'32.964 1.680
10 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 1'32.974 1.690
View full results
shares
comments
Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
Previous article

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Cadillac completes LMDh homologation ahead of IMSA-sanctioned test
IMSA

Cadillac completes LMDh homologation ahead of IMSA-sanctioned test

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
WSBK 'super concessions' won't help Kawasaki, says Rea Villicum
World Superbike

WSBK 'super concessions' won't help Kawasaki, says Rea

Bautista: Rea had chance to end losing streak in Argentina Villicum
World Superbike

Bautista: Rea had chance to end losing streak in Argentina

Rea admits distant third at Portimao is now "our reality" Algarve
World Superbike

Rea admits distant third at Portimao is now "our reality"

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea on pole, Razgatlioglu sets identical time Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea on pole, Razgatlioglu sets identical time

Rea feels "indebted" to Kawasaki after signing new WSBK deal
World Superbike

Rea feels "indebted" to Kawasaki after signing new WSBK deal

Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours

Latest news

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women
Formula 1 Formula 1

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women

Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta of Women in Motorsports North America are enthused by Formula 1’s announcement of an all-female racing championship from 2023.

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Formula 1 is set to consider tougher penalties to prevent teams from making tactical power unit changes in the future, believing the current system is not a strong enough deterrent.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.