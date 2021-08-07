Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Qualifying report

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

By:
, News Editor

Jonathan Rea continued his perfect qualifying record in the 2021 World Superbike season as he beat title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole position on the series' first visit to the Czech Most circuit.

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

Kawasaki man Rea left it until the very end of the 15-minute Superpole shootout to grab the top spot with a best time of 1m31.684s on what was his third run of the session.

That put the six-time world champion 0.067s up on the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu, who had taken the provisional top spot with two minutes to go only to see his time toppled by Rea.

It means Rea has taken six poles from a possible six in 2021, giving him the longest pole streak in WSBK since Tom Sykes' similar run in 2013.

Ducati's Scott Redding, who topped third practice earlier in the day, briefly looked like topping the times, as he was fastest in the first two sectors on his penultimate lap - which he lost to a yellow flag - and then fastest in the first three sectors on his last attempt.

But his qualifying tyre couldn't quite hang on for a second full lap and he dropped half a second in the final sector alone, ending up third on the grid behind Rea and Razgatlioglu.

Sykes was fourth-fastest for BMW ahead of the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff in fifth and the second of the Crescent-run works R1s of Andrea Locatelli.

Leon Haslam was best of the Honda runners in seventh, while the top 10 was completed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati).

Alvaro Bautista could only manage 11th on the second factory Honda, slotting in ahead of the two YART Yamaha wildcards that are using FIM Endurance World Championship-spec bikes: Marvin Fritz and home hero Karel Hanika.

Chaz Davies' struggles continued on the Go Eleven Ducati as he qualified down in 16th, one place ahead of the second BMW of Michael van der Mark.

American rider Jayson Uribe qualified 23rd and last for his first-ever WSBK race on his Pedercini Kawasaki.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'31.684  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'31.751 0.067
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'32.158 0.474
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'32.173 0.489
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'32.238 0.554
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'32.335 0.651
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'32.352 0.668
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'32.530 0.846
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'32.559 0.875
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'32.911 1.227
11 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'32.928 1.244
12 17 Germany Marvin Fritz Yamaha 1'33.164 1.480
13 98 Czech Republic Karel Hanika Yamaha 1'33.249 1.565
14 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 1'33.434 1.750
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'33.470 1.786
16 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'33.607 1.923
17 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'33.994 2.310
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1'34.167 2.483
19 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 1'34.280 2.596
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 1'34.444 2.760
21 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 1'34.499 2.815
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1'35.330 3.646
23 14 United States Jayson Uribe Kawasaki 1'36.118 4.434
View full results
shares
comments
WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

Previous article

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

1 d
2
Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

24 min
3
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

11 h
4
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

2 h
5
World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

17 h
Latest news
Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record
WSBK

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

1 h
WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
WSBK

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

17 h
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

21 h
Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash
WSBK

Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash

23 h
Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards
WSBK

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards

Aug 4, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
1 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
19 h

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal 00:49
World Superbike
Jul 27, 2021

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021 00:55
World Superbike
Jul 27, 2021

Bautista can't see Honda finishing on WSBK podium in 2021

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules
Video Inside
IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide

Assen WSBK: Rea wins again in Superpole race Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea wins again in Superpole race

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki World Superbike deal
Video Inside
World Superbike

Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki World Superbike deal

Assen WSBK: Rea retakes points lead with comfortable win Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea retakes points lead with comfortable win

Assen WSBK: Rea on pole, Razgatlioglu second after crash Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea on pole, Razgatlioglu second after crash

Trending Today

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits arm condition worse than expected in Styria MotoGP

Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, says Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has the best driver line-up in F1, says Binotto

Latest news

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.