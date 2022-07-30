Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Most WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to pole with new record Next / Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle

Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead with victory in a thrilling opening race at Most, as Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Scott Redding to second with a brutal final-lap pass.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle
Listen to this article

Ducati man Bautista recovered from fourth place on the grid in Saturday's opener to score his seventh win of the season and give himself a 29-point cushion over Jonathan Rea, who finished fourth but very nearly denied Redding his first podium finish in a full-distance race aboard a BMW.

It was only at half-distance in the 22-lap that Bautista moved to the fore, having spent the opening laps in third place behind early leader Razgatlioglu and poleman Rea.

Last year's title protagonists swapped the lead multiple times after Rea first took back the lead on lap 6 at the Turn 15-16-17 complex, and it was a similar move four laps later that allowed Bautista to close in and pass Razgatioglu for second.

Then on the following lap, Bautista was able to use the power of his Ducati V4 R Panigale to breeze ahead of Rea at the start of lap 11, as spots of rain began to fall around several parts of the circuit.

The rain never intensified enough to significantly wet the track, but it did appear to allow the BMW of a charging Redding to make it a four-way battle for the lead in the second half of the race.

On lap 14, Redding demoted Razgatlioglu at the penultimate corner to move up into third, and two laps later he was able to ease ahead of Redding at Turn 1 to grab second behind Bautista.

At one point it looked as if Redding had the pace to challenge for a first BMW victory, but as the race moved into its closing stages Bautista was able to eke out a one-second advantage, which was out to 2.1s by the time of the chequered flag.

Instead Redding was forced to defend second against Razgatlioglu, who had re-passed Rea for third at the start of lap 20.

Although too far back to challenge at his preferred passing spot of Turn 1 on the final lap, Razgatlioglu was able to close up to Redding through the first half of the lap and muscle his rival aside at the fast Turn 13 right-hander at the back of the circuit.

Redding was forced out on to the green tarmac runoff and found himself with Rea drawing alongside into the following right-hander of Turn 15, but Redding responded with an aggressive move into the Turn 16 left-hander to regain the initative, and hung it around the outside of Turn 17 to keep the place.

Behind the leading quartet, Axel Bassani was best of the rest on the Motocorsa Ducati, followed by Andrea Locatelli on the second Yamaha.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi's race never recovered from a poor start from third on the grid as the works Ducati man trailed home seventh.

Iker Lecuona recovered from 12th on the grid to finish eighth for Honda ahead of Alex Lowes on the second Kawasaki, while Garrett Gerloff was the final top 10 finisher on his GRT Yamaha.

Redding's temporary BMW teammate Peter Hickman was a lapped 22nd, one place ahead of debutant Ryan Vickers on the Pedercini Kawasaki.

Most World Superbike - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 22 34'00.965
2 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 22 2.109
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 22 2.603
4 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 22 2.718
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 22 7.951
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 22 9.105
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 22 12.181
8 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 22 12.435
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 22 13.028
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 22 13.119
11 76 France Loris Baz BMW 22 17.379
12 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 22 26.631
13 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 22 27.364
14 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 22 31.278
15 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 22 37.260
16 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 22 50.854
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 22 51.431
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 22 53.058
19 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 22 58.942
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 22 1'03.366
21 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 22 1'03.407
22 10 United Kingdom Peter Hickman BMW 22 1'05.450
23 77 Ryan James Kawasaki 22 1'06.797
  35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 20 2 Laps
  6 Czech Republic Michal Prasek BMW 16 6 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Most WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to pole with new record
Previous article

Most WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to pole with new record
Next article

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK leader Bautista understands MotoGP "less and less"
World Superbike

WSBK leader Bautista understands MotoGP "less and less"

Bautista "saved" difficult Donington WSBK weekend with second Donington Park
World Superbike

Bautista "saved" difficult Donington WSBK weekend with second

Bautista: "Small mistake" led to race-ending Donington crash Donington Park
World Superbike

Bautista: "Small mistake" led to race-ending Donington crash

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Checa: Bautista and Ducati won't repeat mistakes of 2019
World Superbike

Checa: Bautista and Ducati won't repeat mistakes of 2019

Bautista to remain at Ducati in World Superbike next year
World Superbike

Bautista to remain at Ducati in World Superbike next year

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season Misano
World Superbike

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season

Latest news

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory in Sunday's final World Superbike race of the weekend at Most after passing championship leader Alvaro Bautista.

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle

Toprak Razgatlioglu scored Yamaha's 100th win in the World Superbike championship after beating Jonathan Rea in a fierce battle in the Superpole race at Most.

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023

Eugene Laverty will retire from World Superbike competition at the end of the 2022 season and take up a management role with the Bonovo MGM BMW team next year.

Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle

Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead with victory in a thrilling opening race at Most, as Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Scott Redding to second with a brutal final-lap pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.