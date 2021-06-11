Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
World Superbike / Misano Practice report

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

By:

Michael Ruben Rinaldi set the overall pace on Friday at Misano in his third World Superbike weekend as a factory Ducati rider, beating Kawasaki duo Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea.

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Rinaldi was on form throughout the first day of track action in Italy, leading FP1 after the first 10 minutes with a time of 1m35.518s before improving to 1m35.235s in the latter half of the session.

With just five minutes to go, he became the first rider to break the 1m35s barrier, lapping the circuit in 1m34.956s before finding another half a tenth on his next flyer.

However, it was Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu who ended the morning session on top with a last-gasp attempt of 1m34.848s, beating Rinaldi’s 1m34.902s lap by just 0.054s.

GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff jumped up to third with his own late flyer, demoting the GoEleven Ducati of Chaz Davies, as Motocorsa’s Axel Bassani made it three Ducatis in the top five.

Six-time champion Rea ended a lowly eighth on the Kawasaki but found six tenths in the first 10 minutes of the FP2 session to lead the timesheets early on from Razgatlioglu.

Rinaldi first rose to the top with 18 minutes to go in the session, before setting by far the fastest lap of the day, a 1m34.597s. But the Italian rider didn’t stop there and managed to go even quicker on his next attempt, with the 1m34.334s lap he managed putting him well clear of the rest of the field.

He eventually ended the day three tenths quicker than Lowes, who in turn managed to outpace his more experienced teammate Rea by two tenths of a second.

Razgatlioglu finished fourth in FP2 with a time that was just shy of his morning benchmark, with Rinaldi’s Ducati teammate Scott Redding the first driver to miss the 1m34s window in fifth.

The British rider completed only 10 laps in the morning after being shown a black-and-orange flag for a technical fault with his Panigale V4 R, and could only add another 12 laps to his tally in FP2.

Honda’s Alvaro Bautista finished nearly nine tenths off the pace in the afternoon in sixth, ahead of the lead BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes and Bassani.

Leon Haslam was ninth on the second factory Honda, while Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias completed the top 10.

Both Gerloff and Davies were unable to improve on their FP1 times in the afternoon, ending up 11th and 12th respectively. 

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'34.334  
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'34.628 0.294
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'34.848 0.514
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'34.909 0.575
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'35.076 0.742
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'35.202 0.868
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'35.232 0.898
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'35.287 0.953
9 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'35.328 0.994
10 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1'35.383 1.049
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'34.848  
2 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'34.902 0.054
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'34.923 0.075
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'35.391 0.543
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'35.549 0.701
6 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'35.651 0.803
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'35.733 0.885
8 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'35.789 0.941
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'35.809 0.961
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'35.831 0.983
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Previous article

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

59min
2
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

5h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

6h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1d
5
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

18h
Latest news
Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

1m
Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Misc

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Jun 10, 2021
Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
WSBK

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Jun 8, 2021
Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"
WSBK

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

Jun 2, 2021
WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying
WSBK

WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying

Jun 1, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
21h

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
May 31, 2021

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
May 30, 2021

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble 00:28
World Superbike
May 29, 2021

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated 00:37
World Superbike
May 25, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
Video Inside
DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Michael Ruben Rinaldi More from
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
World Superbike

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
World Superbike

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash Estoril
World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

Trending Today

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list

Latest news

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.