Misano WSBK: Bautista wins opener, Razgatlioglu retires Next / Misano WSBK: Bautista outduels Razgatlioglu to win again
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu ends victory drought in Superpole race

Yamaha’s Torpak Razgatlioglu scored his first win of the 2022 World Superbike Championship season with a dominant performance in the Superpole race at Misano.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu ends victory drought in Superpole race
Listen to this article

Having struggled so far to consistently match the pace of rivals Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista and then taken another hit to his title hopes with a retirement in Saturday’s opening race, Razgatlioglu bounced back in style on Sunday to end a victory drought stretching back to last year’s Argentina round in October.

As was the case in Race 1, Razgatlioglu got the best launch off the grid from the front row to ease past polesitter Bautista, with six-time WSBK champion Rea also overtaking the Ducati rider to move up to second.

Rea provided an early challenge to Razgatlioglu as they swapped positions on the opening lap, but the defending champion was able to dive down the inside of the Kawasaki rider into the Turn 2/3  chicane on the second tour to snatch the lead.

With Rea and Bautista then engaging in a close duel for second, Razgatlioglu was able to sprint away at the front of the pack, expanding his lead to 2.5s before easing off in the final laps of the race - his winning margin a still commendable two seconds at the end of the 10th lap.

The victory, the 19th of Razgatlioglu’s WSBK career, also puts him on pole position for the final race of the Misano weekend later on Sunday.

It was Ducati’s Bauitsta who emerged best of the rest behind Razgatlioglu, passing Rea on lap 4 to extend his lead over the Kawasaki rider in the championship.

Both Hondas made their way through the pack to score a double top five finish for the Japanese manufacturer, with Xavi Vierge leading home Iker Lecuona as they both beat the factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli.

Axel Bassani continued his strong run on Ducati’s home turf to take seventh on the satellite Motocorsa bike, ahead of a struggling Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, who slipped from fourth to eighth at the flag.

GRT’s Yamaha Garrett Gerloff finished ninth, while home favourite Michael Ruben Rinaldi could salvage only 10th on the factory Ducati after running as high as fourth in the early stages of the race.

Scott Redding was the top BMW in 11th, just a tenth down on Rinaldi but more than 12s behind the race-winning bike of Razgatlioglu.

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 2.087
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 4.975
4 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 5.903
5 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 7.197
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 8.476
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 8.749
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 9.383
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 9.566
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 12.303
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 12.400
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 19.399
13 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 21.834
14 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 22.000
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki 24.253
16 37 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW 24.547
17 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 26.420
18 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 28.132
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 28.479
20 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki  
  3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha  
  5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati  
  76 France Loris Baz BMW  
  25 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Kawasaki  
View full results
