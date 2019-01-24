Sign in
World Superbike / Jerez January testing / Testing report

Rea fastest as Jerez WSBK test ends

Rea fastest as Jerez WSBK test ends
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
49m ago

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea set the pace on the second and final day of World Superbike pre-season testing at Jerez.

After finishing the opening day 0.008s behind Alex Lowes, Rea went faster than his Yamaha rival with his first flyer of the Thursday test, and kept improving during the session.

He ended up with a 1m39.160s laptime six hours into the session, beating Lowes by two tenths.

Behind the top two, Rea's teammate Leon Haslam was again third, setting his best time during the final minutes of the test, demoting Alvaro Bautista to fourth.

Bautista, moving from MotoGP to Ducati, was the only rider representing the Italian brand in the top eight, although the Spaniard was nearly half a second off the pace.

Puccetti's Toprak Razigatlioglu took fifth followed by a trio of Yamahas, with Sandro Cortese, who had a crash during the day, and GRT teammate Marco Melandri sandwiching works rider Michael van der Mark.

Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Chaz Davies, who ran a limited programme, completed the top 10.

BMW's Tom Sykes had a big crash at the beginning of the day at the final corner.

After spending Day 1 without transponders, Sykes and his teammate Markus Reiterberger had a few timed laps at the end of the day, the duo ending up 14th and 15th respectively, as both recorded 1m41.2 times.

Stefan Bradl was again present on a MotoGP-spec Honda, the German setting a time 0.008s faster than Rea.

Testing results

Pos. Rider Team Time
1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1:39.160
2 Alex Lowes Pata Yamaha 1:39.372
3 Leon Haslam Kawasaki 1:39.502
4 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1:39.620
5 Toprak Razgatlioglu Puccetti Kawasaki 1:39.942
6 Sandro Cortese GRT Yamaha 1:40.075
7 Michael van der Mark Pata Yamaha 1:40.145
8 Marco Melandri GRT Yamaha 1:40.469
9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Barni Ducati 1:40.540
10 Chaz Davies Ducati 1:40.621
11 Leandro Mercado Orelac Kawasaki 1:40.794
12 Eugene Laverty GoEleven Ducati 1:40.879
13 Jordi Torres Pedercini Kawasaki 1:41.066
14 Tom Sykes BMW 1:41.206
15 Markus Reiterberger BMW 1:41.231
16 Alessandro Delbianco Althea Honda 1:42.353
