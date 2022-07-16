Tickets Subscribe
Donington WSBK: Rea dominates Friday practice for Kawasaki Next / Redding: Bautista's Ducati success down to weight, not talent
World Superbike / Donington Park Qualifying report

Donington WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaski 1-2 in qualifying

Jonathan Rea claimed his second pole position of the 2022 World Superbike season at Donington Park, leading Alex Lowes in a Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Donington WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaski 1-2 in qualifying
Listen to this article

Having already put on a dominant show in front of his home fans in Friday practice, Rea was again untouchable in the Superpole shootout as he led the order from start to finish, eventually beating Lowes by almost three tenths of a second.

The Ulsterman set the early pace in the 20-minute session with a 1m26.657s, with Scott Redding emerging as his nearest challenger in the first half of the session with a new swingarm on his BMW.

Redding was expected to give Rea a close fight as they returned to the track close to each other for their final runs, with the former taking advantage of the Kawasaki rider’s slipstream to boost his hopes of securing a first front row start with BMW.

But undeterred by Redding’s tactics, Rea lowered the lap record to a 1m26.230s on his first effort before going even quicker still on his final tour, sealing pole position with a best time of 1m26.080s.

It was Lowes who emerged as a surprise second in qualifying, equalling his best starting position of the season with a last-gasp attempt of 1m26.353s.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) was also one of the late improvers, with his final time of 1m26.506s moving him up to third and ahead of Redding, who missed out on a spot on the front row by just 0.008s

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was never in the fight for pole on a track where Ducati hasn’t won since 2011, qualifying a disappointing fifth with a time that was 0.656s slower than Rea’s.

Bautista’s teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi ended up a further three tenths behind in sixth, just ahead of the Honda of Iker Lecuona and top satellite rider Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha), who topped third practice earlier on Saturday morning.

Gerloff beat the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli, while the top 10 was rounded out by Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati.

Reigning British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie qualified a respectable 13th with a best time of 1m27.670s on his McAMS Yamaha, while Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman ended up a disappointing 22nd out of 26 riders on his wildcard FHO BMW entry.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'26.080  
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'26.353 0.273
3 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'26.506 0.426
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 1'26.514 0.434
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'26.736 0.656
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'27.011 0.931
7 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 1'27.038 0.958
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'27.100 1.020
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'27.191 1.111
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'27.206 1.126
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 1'27.336 1.256
12 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1'27.390 1.310
13 95 United Kingdom Tarran Mackenzie Yamaha 1'27.670 1.590
14 76 France Loris Baz BMW 1'27.711 1.631
15 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 1'27.806 1.726
16 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 1'27.861 1.781
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 1'27.929 1.849
18 37 Ukraine Illia Mykhalchyk BMW 1'27.957 1.877
19 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 1'28.025 1.945
20 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'28.048 1.968
21 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 1'28.141 2.061
22 10 United Kingdom Peter Hickman BMW 1'28.378 2.298
23 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1'28.617 2.537
24 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 1'28.935 2.855
25 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 1'29.011 2.931
26 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 1'29.032 2.952
