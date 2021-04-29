Tickets Subscribe
Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar
World Superbike News

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

By:

The World Superbike Championship has issued another update to the 2021 calendar, with a new race in Czech Republic added in August and the Australian round cancelled altogether.

Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

Autodrom Most will make its WSBK debut as part of a five-year agreement that will run through till 2025, with the inaugural event slated on August 6-8 this year.

The Czech venue essentially replaces Philip Island on the calendar, with WSBK having to cancel the Australian event - originally postponed to an unspecified date - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the championship said that the Melbourne-based circuit will return to the calendar in 2022, occupying its traditional season-opening slot.

No other changes were announced to the 2021 schedule, which means the new Mandalika Street Circuit in Indonesia is now set to host the title decider on November 12-14 subject to homologation.

The season will kick off at Aragon in Spain on May 21-23, with further events scheduled in Portugal, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands before the championship makes its inaugural visit to the Czech Republic.

Spain will host three more rounds in the second half of the season, while the series will also make a second visit to Portugal in October for the Portimao races.

A single round will be held in France at the Magny-Cours circuit on September 3-5.

Before the Indonesia finale, another flyaway weekend has been scheduled on October 15-17 in Argentina. 

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue
May 21-23 Spain Aragon
May 28-30 Portugal Estoril
June 11-13 Italy Misano
July 2-4 United Kingdom Donington Park
July 23-25 Netherlands Assen
August 6-8 Czech Republic Most
August 20-22 Spain Navarra
September 3-5 France Magny-Cours
September 17-19 Spain Barcelona
September 24-26 Spain Jerez
October 1-3 Portugal Portimao
October 15-17 Argentina Villicum
November 12-14 Indonesia Mandalika
Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar

Previous article

Estoril given new date on latest WSBK calendar
About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Rachit Thukral

