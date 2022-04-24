Tickets Subscribe
Assen WSBK: Rea holds on from Bautista for victory
World Superbike / Assen Race report

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki

Jonathan Rea claimed a historic 100th World Superbike win as a Kawasaki rider after beating Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista in a shortened Superpole race at Assen.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki
Listen to this article

At the start of the race, reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu held the lead from pole position on his Yamaha, with Bautista sprinting from fifth to second ahead of Rea.

The top three riders started quickly pulling away from the rest of the field, with Razgatlioglu holding a narrow lead over Bautista and Rea.

The status quo was maintained until the sixth lap when Bautista dived down the inside of Razgatlioglu into Turn 8 to take the lead, with Rea also passing the Turkish rider just four corners later to demote him to third.

Bautista and Rea then indulged in a battle of their own, with Rea claiming the lead on the final lap to score his second win of the weekend and extend his lead in the championship.

Bautista was lucky in the end to hold on to second place, with Razgatlioglu finishing just 0.047s behind in a drag race to the finish line.

Andrea Locatelli bagged a solid haul of points on the second Yamaha to finish fourth, while MotoGP concert Iker Lecuona put on another strong performance on the Honda to grab fifth at the finish.

The top independent rider in the field was Bonovo BMW’s Loris Baz, who beat the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff by just under a second to sixth place.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa) claimed the final points in eighth and ninth respectively ahead of Philipp Oettl (Go Eleven), while factory BMW rider Scott Redding missed out on a top 10 finish in 11th.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes suffered a second retirement in two races and will have to start this weekend’s final full-distance contest from the back of the pack.

The Superpole race ran to only nine laps after wildcard entrant Gabriele Ruiu stalled his BMW on the grid.

Assen WSBK - Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 0.220
3 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 0.267
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 6.959
5 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 11.997
6 76 France Loris Baz BMW 12.953
7 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 13.410
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 13.512
9 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 13.567
10 5 Philipp Oettl Ducati 13.871
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 14.239
12 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 16.491
13 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 16.800
14 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 18.989
15 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 20.625
16 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 21.463
17 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 23.762
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 23.998
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 24.207
20 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 25.949
21 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 33.209
22 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 33.519
23 52 Oliver Konig Kawasaki 33.717
  22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki  
Assen WSBK: Rea holds on from Bautista for victory
Assen WSBK: Rea holds on from Bautista for victory
