Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race
Defending World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu narrowly defeated Alvaro Bautista to claim victory in a nail-biting Superpole race in Argentina.
Razgatlioglu initially led the 10-lap sprint from pole position on the Yamaha, but slipped to second behind Jonathan Rea on the third tour when the Ulsterman sent his Kawasaki up the inside into Turn 7.
However, a first WSBK win for Rea since Estoril in May wasn’t to be as he made a mistake on lap 6 and dropped to third, making Razgatlioglu and Bautista the primary contenders for the victory again.
It turned out to be a titanic battle between the two as they traded multiple positions multiple times, each eager to get the upper hand on the other.
Ultimately, it was Razgatlioglu who prevailed in the battle with a race-winning move on the penultimate lap, with Bautista’s best efforts in the final 4.2km of the race not enough to prevent the Yamaha rider from claiming an emphatic win at Circuito San Juan Villicum.
The final margin between the two was only 0.6s in Razgatlioglu’s favour and the victory also puts the Turkish rider on pole position for Sunday’s final race of the weekend.
Razgatlioglu now sits 77 points behind Bautista in the standings, although he already admitted in the aftermath of his Saturday crash that his championship hopes are “finished”.
Third place in the race went to Rea, who set the fastest lap late in the 10-lap sprint but ultimately couldn’t regain sufficient ground to make up for his earlier error.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi was best-of-the-rest on the factory Ducati in fifth, some five seconds off the lead, while Alex Lowes finished now too far behind in fifth on the Kawasaki.
Iker Lecuona was sixth on the best of the Hondas, just 0.3s behind Lowes, while Motocorsa Ducati’s Axel Bassani was the top independent rider in seventh.
Lecuona’s teammate Xavi Vierge led a pack of bikes in eighth including Bonovo BMW’s Loris Baz and Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli, the last-named just missing out on a points finish in 10th.
Scott Redding endured a lacklustre outing en route to 14th, three places behind his factory BMW teammate Michael van der Mark.
Argentina WSBK - Superpole results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|1
|Toprak Razgatlıoğlu
|Yamaha
|2
|19
|Álvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|0.613
|3
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|0.856
|4
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|4.357
|5
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|5.062
|6
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|5.418
|7
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|8.714
|8
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|10.676
|9
|76
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|10.752
|10
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|10.907
|11
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|12.459
|12
|12
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|14.827
|13
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|15.417
|14
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|17.709
|15
|5
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|19.308
|16
|3
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|20.627
|17
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|22.760
|18
|44
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|22.958
|19
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|25.234
|20
|52
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|26.232
|21
|27
|Maximilian Scheib
|Honda
|27.217
|22
|39
|Marco Solorza
|Kawasaki
|46.065
Razgatlioglu: WSBK title hopes "finished" after Argentina crash
Argentina WSBK: Bautista defeats Razgatlioglu to win Race 2
Latest news
How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year
A confluence of unusual circumstances – including Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway – could produce dual championships in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly 60 years.
Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.
Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer
Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer