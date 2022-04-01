Tickets Subscribe
Isaac Vinales loses Motoxracing Yamaha WSBK ride
World Superbike News

World Superbike finalises 2022 calendar, Phillip Island dates

World Superbike has finalised its 2022 calendar by confirming dates for the championship's return to Phillip Island.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
The production-based series will close out this year's 12-round campaign with a first visit to Australia since February 2020, shortly before the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip Island will play host to the season finale on November 18-20, making it a back-to-back event with the preceding round at Mandalika in Indonesia.

It will mark the first time the final round of the season will be held Down Under since 1996.

However, a statement from the FIM accompanying the finalised version of the calendar stated that, in 2023, "it is expected that the Australian Round will go back to its traditional slot in the calendar as the season opener".

The only other change to the draft calendar revealed late last year is the removal of the 13th 'TBA' round, bringing the number of events down to 12 - one fewer than the 13 that took place in 2021.

Aragon will open the season on April 8-10, with a two-day official test taking place at the Spanish venue on April 4-5.

Final 2022 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue
April 8-10 Spain Aragon
April 22-24 Netherlands Assen
May 20-22 Portugal Estoril
June 10-12 Italy Misano
July 15-17 United Kingdom Donington Park
July 29-31 Czech Republic Most
September 9-11 France Magny-Cours
September 23-25 Spain Barcelona
October 7-9 Portugal Portimao
October 21-23 Argentina Villicum
November 11-13 Indonesia Mandalika
November 18-20 Australia Phillip Island
