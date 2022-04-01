Listen to this article

The production-based series will close out this year's 12-round campaign with a first visit to Australia since February 2020, shortly before the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip Island will play host to the season finale on November 18-20, making it a back-to-back event with the preceding round at Mandalika in Indonesia.

It will mark the first time the final round of the season will be held Down Under since 1996.

However, a statement from the FIM accompanying the finalised version of the calendar stated that, in 2023, "it is expected that the Australian Round will go back to its traditional slot in the calendar as the season opener".

The only other change to the draft calendar revealed late last year is the removal of the 13th 'TBA' round, bringing the number of events down to 12 - one fewer than the 13 that took place in 2021.

Aragon will open the season on April 8-10, with a two-day official test taking place at the Spanish venue on April 4-5.

Final 2022 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue April 8-10 Aragon April 22-24 Assen May 20-22 Estoril June 10-12 Misano July 15-17 Donington Park July 29-31 Most September 9-11 Magny-Cours September 23-25 Barcelona October 7-9 Portimao October 21-23 Villicum November 11-13 Mandalika November 18-20 Phillip Island