Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

shares
comments
World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
By:

World Superbike has revealed a new-look 2021 calendar featuring no overseas races until October and a visit to Indonesia.

Due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new season will not begin at Australia's Phillip Island circuit as it has done in recent years, with that race pushed back to an unspecified date towards the end of the 13-round schedule.

Instead, Assen - which was one of several rounds to be cancelled this year - will open up the campaign on 23-25 April, kicking off a run of nine confirmed events in Europe.

Estoril, which played host to this year's season finale, will host the second round in 2021, followed by Aragon, which hosted two rounds on this year's revised calendar.

Next up are Misano and Donington Park, both cancelled for 2020, and then four returning venues from this year: Magny-Cours, Barcelona, Jerez and Portimao.

Argentina's Villicum circuit in San Juan is slated to host the first flyaway round of 2021 on October 15-17, followed by Indonesia in mid-November, subject to the city-based Mandalika circuit gaining the necessary FIM homologation.

Completing the 13-round schedule are Phillip Island, which is listed as subject to contract, and a final TBC slot.

As things stand, three events that were struck from the 2020 calendar amid the global health crisis - Qatar, Imola and Oschersleben - are not due to return.

2021 Provisional WSBK calendar:

Date Venue
April 23-25 Netherlands Assen
May 7-9 Portugal Estoril
May 21-23 Spain Aragon
June 11-13 Italy Misano
July 2-4 United Kingdom Donington Park
September 3-5 France Magny-Cours
September 17-19 Spain Barcelona
September 24-26 Spain Jerez
October 1-3 Portugal Portimao
October 15-17 Argentina Villicum
November 12-14 Indonesia Mandalika
TBC Australia Phillip Island
TBC TBC
About this article

Series World Superbike
Author Jamie Klein

