Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
WRC / Rally Estonia Stage report

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top

By:

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera kicked off the World Rally Championship’s visit to Estonia in the best possible way by winning a technical Super Special opening stage.

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera wins Super Special to put Toyota on top

The Finn, who topped the day’s earlier shakedown, clocked a best time of 1m42.8s following his run through the tight and technical 1.64km gravel stage in front of a big crowd.

“This is one of the rallies where I like to drive and like to push, so hopefully we can fight," said Rovanpera.

Hyundai’s Craig Breen emerged as Rovanpera’s nearest rival ending the stage 0.1s adrift, as the Irishman returns to the WRC’s top flight for the first time since Rally Croatia in April.

"It's a joy to be back again - everything feels so nice. This is real rallying. The things this car can do, it just blows your mind,” said Breen.

Read Also:

M-Sport Ford made a strong start to the event with the returning Teemu Suninen third fastest, 0.2s further back.

"I would say the first stage was kind of a relief we have finished it now. It's of course an important rally for us, and we have to prove again what we can do - that's my target,” said Suninen.

It proved to be hotly contested opening stage which saw the cream of the WRC2 class mix it with the sport’s best.

WRC2 duo Mads Ostberg and Jari Huttunen clocked times good enough to tie for fourth with the sister M-Sport top tier WRC entry of Gus Greensmith.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Home hero Ott Tanak, boosted by a vociferous local crowd, could only manage the fifth fastest time and tied with Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville. The pair, along with Breen, are running upgraded engines at the event.

"We need the win for us, but also for the team,” said Neuville after seeing victory slip away in Kenya last time out.

“We are going to fight. We have revenge to take from last year and also from the last rally in Kenya, so hopefully we are going to have some luck with us."

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier was sixth fastest after the opening the stage. The Frenchman is expecting a challenging rally given his road position.

"I think we have a tough weekend ahead of us,” said Ogier. “Already here, it's quite slippery. Opening the road I have no idea what I can achieve, but like always I will give everything I have and we will find out what's possible."

Title contender Elfyn Evans was perhaps the surprise of the stage after only managing to post a time 3.2s shy of Rovanpera that put him 17th in the overall classification.

The rally proper begins on Friday with eight special stages, the first test beginning at 0740 BST.

Related video

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

Previous article

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
WRC

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car in Estonia WRC Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car in Estonia WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021

