WRC drivers pushing for more compact event schedules
A more compact World Rally Championship event schedule is on the wishlist of drivers as the WRC Commission prepares to discuss format changes for next year.
WRC Promoter has collated a raft of ideas over the last three months to improve the championship, having faced criticism from drivers concerned by the WRC's appeal and perceived lack of direction.
These proposals are set to be discussed by the WRC Commission on Friday to decide which changes will be voted on by the FIA to be included at events next year.
As previously reported, condensing events, changes to Sunday's format, a possible restructuring of the points system, more remote services and a move away from a central service park are believed to be up for discussion.
High on the WRC drivers' wish list is a move to decrease the length of road sections compared to the amount of stage kilometres completed at rallies.
At some events, crews will spend 12 hours on the road between leaving and returning to service park to complete 140 kilometres of competitive stages.
"The biggest thing for me is how long days are for how many stage kilometres we do," Toyota's Elfyn Evans told Motorsport.com when asked what changes he would like to see in the future. There is really no sense in this.
"It means we have barely any time to do anything during the rally week yet there are always complaints that we [the drivers] don't have time, so there is a clear answer there somewhere.
"We seem to driving the length and breadth of the countries that we are going to when there are three stages that can be huddled together in a compact way.
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
"It felt sometimes we are driving for the sake of driving and that is something that needs to be addressed quickly."
These thoughts have been echoed by eight-time world champion and Evans' Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier, who feels a more compact schedule would help fans follow the event more closely.
"We have discussed this many times between drivers and the promoter and everybody and we just hope at some point there will be some changes and we are listened too," Ogier told Motorsport.com.
"We are all together saying that the itinerary that we are doing is not right.
"Most of the time we are spending more than 12 hours in the car every day to sometimes do 100 kilometres of stages or sometimes less.
"The opening day of Germany [Central European Rally] we are going to be doing 300 kilometres for just over 10 kilometres of stages, which is ridiculous.
"I think it is important to make some real change on that so that we have in our eyes a more compact rally with maybe a smaller time window.
"We can still put on a great show over 48 hours with 300 kilometres instead of loads of hours on a road section. So that's one of the areas where I think we need to improve and put some more intensity into the race and allow the public to follow us a bit more closely."
Related video
Latest news
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.