Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return Next / Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
WRC News

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

The World Rally Championship is developing a new demonstration class that will allow manufacturers and teams to develop and experiment with alternative propulsion methods.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC developing experimental propulsion class
Listen to this article

Rallying’s top tier is currently in the process of formulating its immediate and long term regulations, with propulsion a key topic for discussion.

Last year the WRC introduced a move to hybrid power, and became the first FIA world championship to use 100% sustainable fuel, through its Rally1 regulations, which will remain in place until the end of 2024.

It is widely expected that these regulations will continue into 2025, albeit tweaked to include an expanded use of the hybrid power unit on events, as revealed earlier this week. 

Beyond 2025 the picture is unclear as the automotive industry continues to evaluate its future direction. Full electric, hydrogen and synthetic fuels are all methods up for discussion that could form the base for rallying in the future.

Last year the FIA added a new full electric tier to the rally pyramid in Rally5e, which allows road-going EV vehicles to be converted to rally cars. Opel, understood to be among a group of manufacturers keen to join the WRC in the future, has already developed a full electric rally car with its Corsa-e Rally.

Likewise, Toyota has produced a hydrogen powered version of GR Yaris rally car that made its public debut at Rally Belgium last year.

The WRC is expected to announce further details of its vision for the future at Rally Portugal in May which could include a new platform to allow alternative power methods to be developed within the championship.

While details of the class and its launch remain limited at this stage, it may follow a similar concept as seen at the Le Mans 24 Hours through its Garage 56 initiative.

“There will be more released around Portugal time around the new technical evolution [beyond 2025] and about having a demonstration class to allow experimental propulsion systems within the WRC, to provide that as a platform of experimentation and development and we are absolutely supportive of that and that will happen,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told Autosport.

Toyota Yaris H2

Toyota Yaris H2

Photo by: Toyota Racing

News of the demonstration class arrives following the WRC’s inaugural Innovation Forum hosted at last week’s season opener in Monte Carlo.

The event provided a platform to discuss sustainable mobility which brought identities from the automotive industry and rally together.

Among the guest speakers was Patrice Ratti, former President of Renault Sports Cars, who believes there will be several pathways for the future.

“Motorsport has always played a big role in developing future technologies, today even more than before,” said Ratti.

"It is very important – as is, I think, the strategy from the FIA to have different technologies in different championships.

“In WRC you have hybrid and renewable fuels. I think that is very good because we are going to see in real conditions how these fuels and technologies will perform. I think that, overall, it is a great strategy

“Nobody can say what will be the technology of the future and my bet is we will need several technologies.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says making a decision on rallying’s future method of propulsion shouldn’t be rushed.

“In rallying I don’t think we should jump and be emotional about it,” said Ben Sulayem.

“We should take our time because if we make a mistake it will be a big mistake. Then I think it will not be easy to make a U-turn and come back to our right track.

“Really we should take the right turn but not be slow as we are in a very dynamic sport, so we have to act fast but be correct.”

shares
comments
Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return
Previous article

Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return

Next article

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
WRC

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers

Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return
WRC

Toyota WRC boss Latvala plotting rally return

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist led the opening hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Pascal Wehrlein completed a Diriyah E-Prix clean sweep, sharing a 1-2 with Jake Dennis once again to take the Formula E championship lead.

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will get his first taste of NASCAR with the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, but it may not be his last.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master Prime

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

He may only be contesting a part-time campaign in the World Rally Championship these days, but Sebastien Ogier underlined that he's lost none of his speed in the 2023 season opener. Storming to yet another victory on the Monte Carlo Rally, the eight-time world champion rewrote the history books again as Toyota served notice of its intentions with a crushing 1-2

WRC
Jan 23, 2023
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling Prime

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Audi should have been invincible in the snowy conditions that typically greeted the World Rally Championship paddock in Monte Carlo. But unexpectedly warm weather for the 1983 season opener, combined with some left-field thinking from the Lancia crew turned the tables. Forty years on, team boss Cesare Fiorio reflects on a smash and grab.

WRC
Jan 21, 2023
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Prime

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport had a disastrous 2022 with its Rally1 Ford Pumas following Sebastien Loeb’s first-time-out win on the Monte. But now things are looking up with 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leading its attack, and the Cumbrian operation has optimism that it can challenge for a first title since Sebastien Ogier's departure at the end of 2018

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown Prime

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

As Kalle Rovanpera begins his World Rally Championship title defence in Monte Carlo, the Finn knows he has a target on his back. But who is best placed to knock the Toyota ace off his perch?

WRC
Jan 19, 2023
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Prime

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations.

WRC
Jan 18, 2023
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing Prime

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

OPINION: New Hyundai rally team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits he’s got a lot to learn, but his F1 experience and evident strengths could mean he turns out to be an inspired choice.

WRC
Jan 17, 2023
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Prime

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater.

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.