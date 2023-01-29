Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Listen to this article

Eight-time world champion Ogier recorded a record ninth Monte Carlo win at last weekend’s WRC season opener, after winning nine of the 18 stages, the Toyota driver leading the rally from start to finish.

The victory pulled Ogier one win clear of nine-time world champion Loeb’s record at the famous alpine asphalt event, with Ogier now leading his compatriot 9-8 in the Monte Carlo victory stakes.

The semi-retired WRC duo famously went head-to-head in last year's edition of the rally, with Loeb's M-Sport Ford coming out on top after a puncture for Ogier on the penultimate stage forced him to relinquish the lead.

Loeb was absent from this year’s event due to his Dakar Rally commitments, where he finished second in a Prodrive-run BRX Hunter, and due to the fact he had ben unable to reach a deal to rejoin M-Sport.

Shortly after Ogier’s latest Monte Carlo triumph, Loeb cheekily issued the Toyota driver a rematch via social media.

“Bravo Seb Ogier. When is the revenge of the retirees of the WRC?” read a post on Loeb’s social media accounts.

Ogier was asked about the comments in the post-rally press conference, where he confirmed that he would relish the chance to do battle with Loeb in Monte Carlo next year.

"I hope so," said Ogier when asked if he would be keen for a rematch.

"It’s no secret that I enjoy competition and when he’s there, it’s often nice competition and the crazier we are, the better the show is.

"I think it will be great to have him showing up next year and the guys we have on our side can make it a cool race."

Loeb was absent from the entry list for the 2023 Monte after winning last year's edition with M-Sport Photo by: M-Sport

Ogier has confirmed this week that his partial WRC programme will continue at Rally Mexico in March.

It is unclear if Loeb, competing in this weekend’s Race of Champions, will contest any WRC rounds this year.

M-Sport is however keen to add the Frenchman to its roster for selected events this year alongside full-time drivers Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.