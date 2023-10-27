WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments
Esapekka Lappi says his spectacular exit from the Central European Rally is “one of the biggest disappointments" of his 2023 World Rally Championship campaign.
The Hyundai driver headed into stage five sitting an impressive third overall in extreme wet weather, having faced some of the worst road surface conditions.
However, the Finn slightly misjudged a narrow section which resulted in his i20N making heavy contact with the trees, ending his day. Luckily, Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm clambered out of their heavily damaged car unharmed.
The crash is the third high-profile incident in the last four events, but the fact it arrived after such a strong start on Friday left Lappi bitterly disappointed.
“The corner itself was okay but there were some leaves in there and the braking was fully clean on the road,” said Lappi.
“I think I was maybe too much on the side of the road, on the edge, and the right rear tyre was a bit on the mud already and then when I touched the brake pedal I lost the rear immediately. This caught me.
“When you hit the trees for sure you know it is game over."
Lappi revealed that he was running a new differential and brake pads that had delivered him munch more comfortable car on the tarmac than he had previously experienced, which only added to his frustration.
“I had a different front differential and I had new brake pads which we had never tried before and some new geometry as well, but the biggest factor was the brakes and the front diff for sure,” he added.
“I had a challenge with the brakes as they have been too aggressive for my liking and then finally I have got the brakes how I would like them on tarmac.
“I think my gravel crew did quite a nice job [with our information] because we tried to guess where the mud would be and he did it really well. For me, it was quite simple to drive because I knew where I could commit. It was not that bad.
“Yeah for sure this was one of the biggest disappointments for me this season.”
Hyundai has confirmed that Lappi won't rejoin the rally.
Related video
Latest news
Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents
Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents
Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole
Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole
Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying
Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying
Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap
Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.