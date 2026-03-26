Subaru teases new rally car for Japanese Championship

Subaru announced plans for an all-new rally car that will make its competition debut in Japan’s national rally championship later this year.

The Japanese brand is synonymous with rallying through its factory involvement in the World Rally Championship in the 1990s and 2000s, claiming three manufacturers’ crowns from 1995-1997.

Since pulling out of the WRC at the end of 2008, the brand has remained involved in rallying, and most recently was represented in the American Rally Association [ARA] National Championship and in All Japan Rally Championship.

In the USA, the WRX has enjoyed success winning five consecutive titles. In Japan, former Subaru WRC driver and rally veteran Toshihiro Arai has been piloting a WRX S4.

However, Subaru has now announced plans to develop a turbo charged, four-wheel drive rally version of its BRZ, which Arai will debut during the first half of this year’s All Japan Rally Championship.

Arai previously teased plans to drive a new Subaru rally car at the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year.

"We are diligently developing a machine with significantly improved competitiveness, and we plan to introduce it midway through the season," said Arai.

While the full specification of the car remains unclear, a render of the new machine was shown to the media during the opening round of the Super Taikyu Series at Motegi last weekend. It is understood further information regarding the BRZ rally car will be made available at a later date.