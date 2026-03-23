Takamoto Katsuta backs Kalle Rovanpera to “come back stronger” from single-seat exit

World Rally Championship rally winner Takamoto Katsuta leapt to the defence of Kalle Rovanpera after the Finn’s decision to halt circuit racing plans this year due to a medical issue.

Two-time world rally champion Rovanpera and Toyota issued statements last weekend confirming that plans to compete in Japan’s Super Formula have been suspended due to a worsening medical issue.

While details of the issue have not been disclosed, Rovanpera had to pull out of December’s post-season Super Formula test after suffering from bBenign paroxysmal positional vertigo, which affects balance and vision through the inner ear.

In January, the 25-year-old stepped up his preparations for the new Super Formula season by competing in New Zealand’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy with Hitech. The Finn scored five top 10 results, including an impressive first podium at Teretonga Park in race nine, on his way to 16th in the championship, before illness forced the two-time WRC champion to sit out the final meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Close friend and former Toyota WRC team-mate Katsuta has now taken to social media to address negative speculation that emerged following the announcement, and is backing Rovanpera to make a recovery.

Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston won in Kenya

“Commenting as his best friend. With this kind of story, all sorts of speculation comes up, but it's not for reasons like his body not suiting Formula [cars] or lacking muscle strength or anything like that,” Katsuta wrote on social media.

“As stated in Kalle's own release, it's the current situation where a chronic illness he's had since long ago has unfortunately worsened at this exact timing, and the question is what the top priority is right now.

“Of course, he didn't take racing lightly or anything — he'd decided to challenge the racing world with tremendous respect. And that, even while sacrificing so many things.

“He must be the most frustrated about it, and I, who's been the closest one watching this challenge, feel exactly the same way. Even in the midst of all this, I can't thank Morizo-san and everyone on the team enough for their unwavering, huge support. I believe Kalle will recover properly, come back stronger.

“For now, I just want him to recover as much as possible! Hang in there, Kalle!

“One last thing: if you knew about Kalle's performance in the F2 test or on the simulator, you'd be blown away.

“So yeah, I really hate all the speculation and rumours flying around, that's why I wrote this.”

Katsuta, who claimed a maiden WRC win at Safari Rally Kenya, is well versed in competing in circuit racing having contested Japanese Formula 3 from 2012-2014, before making the switch to rallying.