Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Australia / Breaking news

Rally Australia set to be reduced to 59 timed miles

shares
comments
Rally Australia set to be reduced to 59 timed miles
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 9:48 AM

Rally Australia organisers have revealed a heavily revised schedule as a proposal to keep this week's World Rally Championship finale running.

The route for the Coffs Harbour-based event has been hit by bushfires raging up and down the east coast of New South Wales.

A bulletin issued by clerk of the course Wayne Kenny outlines a new itinerary pending approval from the FIA.

The new timetable includes four stages, two of which are superspecial stages – one in the centre of Coffs Harbour and the other at Raleigh International Raceway south of the city.

The other two are formed from the Argents Hill Reverse test, one of the event's more southerly stages set just east of Bowraville.

That 7.4-mile stage will be shortened to just over five miles and used in both directions – one way called Graces and the other called Allens.

The recce for these stages will take place on Wednesday.

Friday's opening day of the event will potentially include seven stages, a combination of the two superspecials. An eight-stage Saturday is a combination of the Graces, Allens and the Raleigh test, while the final day is four stages, all back on the superspecials.

Such an itinerary would reduce the overall mileage from 201 to 59 competitive miles.

If approved by the FIA, such a route would allow for the allocation of one-third of the total championship points, with a win being worth eight points.

The event organisers have committed to amending the roadbook to include this revised itinerary by 17:00 Tuesday November 12, local time.

Three people have died in more than 120 fires which are burning across almost two and a half million acres of New South Wales and Queensland – both states have declared a state of emergency.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said: "Everybody has to be on alert, no matter where you are and everybody has to assume the worst. We cannot allow complacency to creep in."

The worst of the conditions are expected on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s in the rally area with winds of up to 50mph fanning the flames.

Grace Legge, from Australia's bureau of meteorology, said: "Very dangerous fire conditions are developing on Tuesday from east New South Wales and into south-east Queensland. These weather conditions are being driven by a cold front that's moving up the east coast on Tuesday. Hot, dry, gusty conditions are expected ahead of the change.

"While the cool change may ease fire dangers [on Wednesday] a combination of dry and gusty winds and a shift in wind direction means people in the impacted areas will need to remain vigilant."

Next article
Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

Previous article

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Australia
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

3
Formula 1

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races

44m
4
MotoGP

Rossi: Others have adapted better to '19 bike demands

5
WRC

Rally Australia set to be reduced to 59 timed miles

38m

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Rally Australia set to be reduced to 59 timed miles
WRC

Rally Australia set to be reduced to 59 timed miles

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
WRC

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires
WRC

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires

Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020
WRC

Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020

Breen replaces Mikkelsen at Hyundai for Australia
WRC

Breen replaces Mikkelsen at Hyundai for Australia

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.