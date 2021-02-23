Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
WRC / Arctic Rally / Breaking news

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland

Sebastien Ogier says Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Kalle Rovanpera can make World Rally Championship history and become the series' youngest-ever winner in this week's Arctic Rally Finland.

shares
comments

The snow-based event is a new addition to the WRC calendar and replaces Rally Sweden, which was cancelled in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rovanpera, whose father Harri took his only WRC win on the Swedish snow 20 years ago this month, has previous experience of the event having won the Arctic Lapland Rally last season. He shone on his only previous WRC outing on snow, pipping Ogier to finish third on last year's Rally Sweden.

Victory this weekend for the 20-year-old Finn would break a record held by his Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala that has stood since 2008, when Latvala prevailed on Rally Sweden aged 22 years and 313 days.

Three-time Sweden winner Ogier told Motorsport.com that Rovanpera, who starts fourth on the road, is “definitely on the favourites’ list for this event”.

“For him, it is not actually a new event – he was there last year with the Yaris – and he is always fast on snow as we saw last season [in Sweden]," he said. “He might be young in age but he is definitely not young on experience when it comes to this surface.

"And I think being last [of the WRC cars] on the road, a guy like [Hyundai third driver] Craig [Breen] – depending on the conditions – could have a card to play on this event.”

Read Also:

Although no fresh snow is forecast for the Rovaniemi-based rally this week, Ogier has the unenviable job of opening the road on the first day - something the seven-time champion admits is going to hurt his 100% winning start to the season. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old says preparations for the newest addition to the WRC schedule have gone well as teams continue to acclimatise to the new Pirelli tyres.

“We had two good days of testing; one in Jyvaskyla and one in the Rovaniemi area, so it was a good chance to do a lot of mileage with the tyres,” he said. “We have seen a lot of differences between these tyres and the ones we had before. These kilometres in testing are very important to try to learn those differences and I think the snow tyres from Pirelli is a good product.

“Obviously we are going up north where we are sure to find a lot of snow so, in this case, it would be better to have narrow tyres and longer studs but regulations allow only one type of tyre and we have to deal with that.

“As a frontrunner, I hope there is not going to be too much snow on the road otherwise my life is going to be difficult."

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia

Previous article

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Arctic Rally
Drivers Harri Rovanpera
Teams Toyota Motorsport GmbH

Trending

1
IndyCar

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

3h
2
Formula 1

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone

4h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

13h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

12h
5
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

1h
Latest news
Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland
WRC

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland

1h
Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
WRC

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia

11h
Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car
WRC

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car

Feb 15, 2021
Tanak downplays Arctic Rally chances after warm-up event win
WRC

Tanak downplays Arctic Rally chances after warm-up event win

Feb 14, 2021
Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
WRC

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

Feb 13, 2021
Latest videos
WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Teaser 00:51
WRC
Feb 16, 2021

WRC 2021: Arctic Rally Finland Teaser

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage 03:30
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13 01:51
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10 01:51
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo 01:38
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo

More from
Harri Rovanpera
Vasiliev and Yevtyekhov earn the Northern Forest Baja win
Cross-Country Rally / Race report

Vasiliev and Yevtyekhov earn the Northern Forest Baja win

Rally Finland: Red Bull preview
WRC / News

Rally Finland: Red Bull preview

Baja 500: Official finishers
Score / News

Baja 500: Official finishers

More from
Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Latvala appointed Toyota WRC team boss
WRC / Breaking news

Latvala appointed Toyota WRC team boss

The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat
Le Mans / Special feature

The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode Prime
WRC / Opinion

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020
How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record Prime

How Monza's lottery winner matched a 27-year-old record

The 2020 World Rally Championship ended in heartbreak for Britain's Elfyn Evans as his 14-point advantage in the drivers' title race was whisked out from beneath him by a patch of Italian snow. Thus Sebastien Ogier claimed his seventh WRC title as Rally Monza joined the calendar for the first time.

WRC
Dec 7, 2020

Trending Today

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

The 10 things that set McLaren's new car apart from the old
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 10 things that set McLaren's new car apart from the old

Marquez unsure when he will make MotoGP return
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez unsure when he will make MotoGP return

Latest news

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier tips Rovanpera to make WRC history on Arctic Rally Finland

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Fourmaux set for WRC top division outing in Croatia

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car

Tanak downplays Arctic Rally chances after warm-up event win
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak downplays Arctic Rally chances after warm-up event win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.