Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Ogier's "brain wasn't working" in Rally Turkey incident

shares
comments
Ogier's
By: David Evans
Sep 17, 2018, 4:45 PM

Sebastien Ogier remains at a loss to explain precisely what happened when he slid off the road and dropped a possible World Rally Championship victory at last weekend's Rally Turkey.

Ogier and title rival Thierry Neuville had both suffered suspension problems on their cars on Saturday morning, with the Belgian retiring after a damper burst through the bonnet of his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC on the opening weekend test.

That left Ogier poised to capitalise and the rally victory and a powerstage win would have put him back in the lead of the championship for the first time since Argentina.

But the M-Sport Ford star then suffered problems of his own on the very next test when a heavy landing broke the right-front wishbone on his Fiesta WRC.

Ogier battled to fix the wishbone, completing the job with a ratchet-strap and cable-tie, then heroically posted the fastest time on the very next stage.

The car was fixed in service and Ogier departed for the Saturday afternoon action in fourth place.

His early speed on the next test meant he climbed up into second place, until he inexplicably slipped off the road.

"It was difficult to accept," said Ogier. "I did this silly mistake on a slow corner. The only explanation I have is that my brain wasn't working for a short time."

Ogier's Power Stage run was then spoiled by a left-rear puncture.

He finished second to Neuville on the stage, but held the gap to the series leader at 23 points after his M-Sport teammate Elfyn Evans forfeited his sixth place.

That moved the defending champion up to 10th overall, where he earned a single point to add to his five from the Power Stage.

"I did everything I could," Ogier added. "This was not the weekend we wanted, but with three rallies left anything can happen."

Neuville and Ogier are now split in the championship standings, with Turkey winner Ott Tanak second in the table, 13 down on the leader and 10 up on the five-time world champion.

Next WRC article
Breen describes "heartbreaking" Citroen fire in Turkey

Previous article

Breen describes "heartbreaking" Citroen fire in Turkey

Next article

Ogier set to return to Citroen for 2019

Ogier set to return to Citroen for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Author David Evans
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen 01:44
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion 01:06
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion

News in depth
Ogier: Citroen no longer
WRC

Ogier: Citroen no longer "doing things by half"

Alonso says he doesn't
Formula 1

Alonso says he doesn't "have the talent" for rallying

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC
WRC

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.