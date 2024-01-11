Loubet to pilot Skoda in WRC2 return for 2024

Loubet will drive a Fabia RS Rally2 for the Toksport team alongside the already confirmed Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmith.

Loubet had been linked to a move back to WRC2 in the off-season and is understood to have tested a GR Yaris Rally2 car.

“The title of WRC2 world champion in 2019 with Skoda Motorsport is the most beautiful memory of my career,” read a post on Loubet’s social media channels.

“I’m super excited to be back with this manufacturer, with the Toksport team, but also to this championship which promises to be so exciting again this year with a level of competition never seen before.

“Stay tuned to find out the rallies I’m going to compete in and the identity of my co-driver very soon.”

Loubet’s decision to step back to WRC2 comes after a difficult 2023 campaign when the Frenchman made his full-time WRC debut with M-Sport-Ford.

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Skoda R5

The graduation to M-Sport’s second Ford Puma followed an impressive part season in 2022. However, last year Loubet endured a challenging season that was plagued by a mixture of mechanical issues and driver errors. Loubet did return five top finishes across the year.

Loubet split with his co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul after crashing out in Chile and teamed up with Benjamin Veillas for the Central European Rally which proved to be his last event behind the wheel of the M-Sport Ford Puma.

Loubet was among the drivers on M-Sport’s WRC driver wish list for this year before the team announced deals with Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster as part of an all-new Rally1 line-up for this season.

It is unclear who will call pacenotes for Loubet and when the 26-year-old will begin his 2024 WRC2 campaign.

The WRC season begins with the annual curtain raiser in Monte Carlo from 25-28 January.