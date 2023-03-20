Subscribe
Previous / Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme Next / The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
WRC / Rally Mexico News

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

A bent suspension arm ultimately dropped Elfyn Evans from second to third at Rally Mexico as the Toyota driver ended his six-month World Rally Championship podium drought.

Tom Howard
By:
Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico
Listen to this article

Evans came embroiled in an intense battle for second with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville that went right down to the wire at the first gravel round of the season.

The Welshman inherited second on Saturday morning following Esapekka Lappi's crash from the lead, but held only a 11.6s margin over Neuville in third.

A charging Neuville cut the deficit to 4.3s heading into Sunday’s final four stages. Evans managed to stem the time loss by winning stage 21 by 1.7s from Neuville, but in doing so he damaged the suspension of his GR Yaris.

Evans was forced to make roadside repairs to a bent suspension arm using whatever he had available in the car. However, the fix wasn’t enough to allow the two-time WRC runner-up to push to the maximum, and ultimately lost second by 0.4s to Neuville on the final stage.

Although disappointed to lose out in the fight for second, Evans was relieved to be back on the podium for the first time since Rally Belgium last August.

A puncture in this year’s Monte Carlo season-opener robbed him of a likely podium, while all three Toyotas struggled for pace in Sweden.

“I think overall it has been a solid weekend, I think we had the speed to be second to be honest, but unfortunately I didn’t quite execute a few things,” said Evans, who sits fifth, 12 points behind championship leader Ogier.

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, second place Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, third place Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, second place Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, third place Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“The positive thing is I’m back on the podium for a first time in a while, and it has felt like a really long time, so I’m happy for that and I’m happy with the feeling in the car on gravel.

“I’m a bit disappointed of course. It was quite difficult to fight at the front with the damaged suspension arm and we had to look after this arm as we didn’t want to return with zero points. I have mixed emotions.”

After witnessing Evans attempt an unlikely repair on the suspension arm, Neuville applauded the Welshman’s bravery for continuing to fight with a wounded car.

“When I saw that he was still flat out, I said that this guy really has big balls,” said Neuville. "The arm was broken and he fixed it with some masking and some tie wraps. I found out at the end that he wasn’t so confident.

“But, if I had been in the same position, you need to play with your luck and he did it and it worked well, and he took the fight until the end.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

WRC
Rally Mexico

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

WRC Mexico: Ogier dominates for seventh win, Neuville snatches second

WRC Mexico: Ogier dominates for seventh win, Neuville snatches second

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Ogier dominates for seventh win, Neuville snatches second WRC Mexico: Ogier dominates for seventh win, Neuville snatches second

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC
Rally Sweden

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

WRC

Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023 Evans confident of clearer direction with Toyota WRC car for 2023

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Prime
Prime
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week

Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week

WEC

Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week

Latvala hails “unique” Ogier WRC Rally Mexico performance

Latvala hails “unique” Ogier WRC Rally Mexico performance

WRC
Rally Mexico

Latvala hails “unique” Ogier WRC Rally Mexico performance Latvala hails “unique” Ogier WRC Rally Mexico performance

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Latest news

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

SUPC Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

SGT Super GT

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endu Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Indy IndyCar

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.