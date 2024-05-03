Evans: 2025 WRC Rally1 prototype “not so exciting” after first test

Evans was offered a brief taste of the future when he piloted a modified Toyota GR Yaris during his pre-event Croatia Rally test last month.

Fan vision captured from the test showcased the GR Yaris running with revised aerodynamics centred around the rear wing, which appeared to conform to the FIA’s proposed 2025 regulations. It is understood Toyota is the only team that has attempted to create and test a 2025 prototype.

The FIA intends to reduce the performance of Rally1 cars for next season by removing hybrid power alongside a reduction in aero and air restrictor, to bring the cars more in line with Rally2 vehicles. This combined with a proposed upgrade kit for Rally2 cars is hoped to create a larger entry of competitors to battle at the sharp end of rallies next year.

The new regulations have been strongly opposed by WRC teams and drivers, with the former requesting the current rules stay in place until the end of 2026.

Asked for his opinion on the car following the test, Evans was blunt in his response stating it was “as expected” before elaborating further.

“I can tell you that it was not so exciting,” he said.

“I started and finished my run, so I guess if that is your definition of driveable, then I guess it was.”

Pressed on if this is the right direction for the WRC next year, he replied: “My opinion is quite clear.”

The FIA is understood to be working on a compromise with teams regarding the 2025 technical regulations, which could be communicated to stakeholders this month, before June’s World Motor Sport Council meeting.

FIA road sport director Andrew Wheatley offered further details of the proposed rule changes for 2025 during a media roundtable in Croatia.

“At the start of the five-year Rally1 process it was very clear that the hybrid element was a three-year contract, and that is what we have with [supplier] Compact Dynamics, but we are not changing the concept of Rally1,” he said.

“The only discussion we are having about changing Rally1 is to modify the rear wing. We want to take one plane of the rear wing off, we will keep the top plane.

“The changes are half of the spoiler, it is removing the hybrid unit, and it is compensating the weight difference, which means a smaller restrictor so effectively the power to weight ratio is negated.”