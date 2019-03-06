Bakkerud returns as World RX unveils 16-car entry list

The 2013 European Championship teammates will drive a pair of Audi S1s under the Monster Energy RX Cartel banner, the 2019 entry list has revealed.

Sixteen permanent entries feature on the list released by the FIA on Wednesday, which also includes a second permanent full-time Ford Fiesta for Manfred Stohl’s STARD team, alongside the team’s returning 2018 driver Janis Baumanis.

No official confirmation has been made about which Audi S1s the new Monster team will field.

However, with Mattias Ekstrom’s squad believed to only have three Audis left following recent announcements (one 2017 and two 2018 spec S1s), the likelihood is therefore that Bakkerud and Doran will drive the most recent version of the S1, assuming they use EKS versions of the Audi hatchback.

Six two-car teams from Monster Energy, STARD, GRX Taneco, GCK Kompetition, GCK Academy and Team Hansen MJP are joined on the World RX line-up by four individual entrants Timo Scheider (Munnich Motorsport), Oliver Bennett (Xite Racing), Krisztian Szabo (EKS Sport) and Rokas Baciuska (ESmotorsport-Labas GAS).

The first round of the season will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit on the first weekend in April.

Permanent World RX entries