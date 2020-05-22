Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Next event in
08 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
08 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Lydden Hill eyeing World Rallycross return

shares
comments
Lydden Hill eyeing World Rallycross return
By:
May 22, 2020, 2:47 PM

British circuit Lydden Hill has eyes on a return to the World Rallycross Championship calendar in the future, once a number of improvements to the venue have been implemented.

In January, Dover District Council's Planning Committee granted approval for a £5.5m development at the Kent venue, including a new access road to ease traffic issues, and a new pavilion building in the paddock.

The plans also include diversification on top of Lydden's 52 days of circuit running a year, including events for cycling, hospitality, corporate VIP days and the like, to give something back to the local community and to assist it making the venue financially viable.

Having hosted the first ever rallycross event in 1967, and held a round of the World Rallycross Championship from 2014 to 2017, Lydden lost the British round to Silverstone for 2018.

But for 2020, a UK round was missing from the World RX schedule.

"Our focus is on the 5 Nations British Rallycross Championship at the moment, but we lost the World Championship [round] in my view because we didn't have the facilities to be able to hold a world championship event, but no one can deny that the atmosphere and the racing was probably the best in the world," Lydden boss and former rallycross champion Pat Doran told Motorsport.com.

"I understood when [World RX promoter] IMG took the event away because of that and to be honest it was probably our own fault because planning has come maybe three years later than it should have done."

Doran has worked on securing planning permission to upgrade the venue for the last seven years, having taken over the circuit's lease from the McLaren Group in 2008, before subsequently buying the venue.

"I'd promised that we would get it [planning for improvements] and it's taken a lot longer than we hoped.

"But now we've got those facilities coming in the next couple of years, hopefully we could hold the world championship round again. It's a real shame to a lot of people that we don't have a world championship round in the UK at the moment, so that's always the hope."

Doran says that the changes to the venue will be a benefit to all concerned, but that the current COVID-19 situation could slightly delay the upgrades.

"Now we can see light at the end of the tunnel, it's very exciting," he said. "We've had to do a lot of work with the local community, making it work for them. I think a situation like this is going to be a win-win for everybody.

"The planning we've got is to be able to use the circuit for all sorts of things. We've still got a lot of work to, I'd say we're about 70% of the way through. It was to be two years to do the road and the building, but I think could turn into three now with the current [COVID-19] situation."

Next article
Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

Previous article

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 vote to include aero handicap and open source ideas

2
Formula 1

Todt explains why Vettel failed to emulate Schumacher

3
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco but the Force was with Raikkonen

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Briscoe: “I was emotionally a wreck, all over the place”

32m
5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch NASCAR Cup crash radio in full

Latest news

Lydden Hill eyeing World Rallycross return
WRX

Lydden Hill eyeing World Rallycross return

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return
WRX

Kristoffersson eyes Nordic event ahead of World RX return

French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020
WRX

French World Rallycross round cancelled for 2020

Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games
eSpt

Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games

Former WRC driver Paasonen establishes World RX team
WRX

Former WRC driver Paasonen establishes World RX team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.