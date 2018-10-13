Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Fuji / Breaking news

WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change

shares
comments
WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
11m ago

The FIA World Endurance Championship has issued a modified Equivalence of Technology for the LMP1 class in the middle of the Fuji weekend.

After two Friday practice sessions in which Toyota retained a major advantage over its non-hybrid LMP1 opposition, a revised EoT table was issued ahead of the start of Saturday's running.

It comes after a revised EoT for the Fuji weekend, the first in which Toyota agreed to having the performance of its all-conquering TS050 Hybrid reduced in a bid to close the gap to the privateer cars.

The latest changes do not affect Toyota but give its LMP1 rivals - Rebellion Racing, SMP Racing, DragonSpeed and ByKolles - a minor boost in terms of maximum energy lap per lap and fuel per stint.

Rebellion and DragonSpeed, which run the normally-aspirated Gibson engine, have been given 1.5 extra megajoules per lap, with turbocharged squads SMP and ByKolles getting an additional 1.4MJ.

The normally-aspirated teams have also been handed an extra 1.1kg of fuel per stint to use, while the turbocharged squads have an extra 1kg to play with.

This follows WEC's attempts to equalise stint lengths for the hybrids and non-hybrids, albeit Toyota has stated that it will keep a fuel economy advantage for the Le Mans 24 Hours next year.

Despite the EoT alterations, the two Toyotas were still fastest in third practice to the tune of one second over the best of the privateers, the #17 SMP BR Engineering BR1, ahead of qualifying.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next WEC article
Fuji WEC: Kobayashi sets the pace in extended third practice

Previous article

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi sets the pace in extended third practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

9h ago
WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change Article
WEC

WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change

Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a Article
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a "feeding frenzy" of success

Latest videos
1988 WSC Fuji 1000 Kms, interview with Jochen Mass 00:48
WEC

1988 WSC Fuji 1000 Kms, interview with Jochen Mass

Oct 8, 2018
1988 WSC Fuji 1000 Kms, interview with Eddie Cheever 00:51
WEC

1988 WSC Fuji 1000 Kms, interview with Eddie Cheever

Oct 8, 2018

News in depth
WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change
WEC

WEC issues mid-weekend LMP1 EoT change

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi sets the pace in extended third practice
WEC

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi sets the pace in extended third practice

Retro: When Jaguar became world champions at Fuji
WEC

Retro: When Jaguar became world champions at Fuji

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.