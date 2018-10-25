Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Webber drives 919 Evo in 'Tribute Tour' finale

shares
comments
Webber drives 919 Evo in 'Tribute Tour' finale
By: Gary Watkins
29m ago

Mark Webber has driven the record-breaking Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo on public roads in Stuttgart ahead of its hand-over to the German manufacturer's museum. 

Webber and Marc Lieb, who was at the wheel of an LMP1-specification 919 Hybrid, drove the 15km from Porsche's research and development centre in Weissach to the Porsche museum in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart this morning. 

The journey was the final leg of a so-called 'Tribute Tour' for the ultra-successful 919 World Endurance Championship contender, which in uprated Evo form lapped faster than a Formula 1 car at Spa and took an unofficial lap record on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. 

Webber, who claimed the first of the 919's trio of WEC drivers' titles together with Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard in 2015, said: "It was kind of crazy but fun to handle the beast in public traffic in Germany - it’s typical of Porsche to try to manage something cool like this. 

Marc Lieb, Porsche Team, Mark Webber, Porsche Team

Marc Lieb, Porsche Team, Mark Webber, Porsche Team

Photo by: Porsche

"The 919 and the years in the WEC mean a lot to me. It was an honour to bring the 919 Evo home now."

Porsche LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl said that the "last miles on public roads now close the LMP1 chapter for us and we turn the page".

The Porsche 919 Hybrid notched up a hat-trick of Le Mans 24 Hours victories in 2015-17 and won the WEC drivers' and manufacturers' titles in each of those years. 

The upgraded Evo developed for the 'Tribute Tour' lapped Spa seven tenths faster than Lewis Hamilton's 2017 pole time for the Belgian Grand Prix and dipped nearly a minute under Stefan Bellof's all-time fastest lap of the 12.93-mile Nordschleife. 

Porsche team group photo with the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

Porsche team group photo with the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

Photo by: Porsche

Next WEC article
McLaren WEC entry "highly unlikely" for first hypercar season

Previous article

McLaren WEC entry "highly unlikely" for first hypercar season
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Mark Webber
Author Gary Watkins
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces F1 title sponsorship deal with Rich Energy

2h ago
Analysis: How wheel rims became F1’s latest controversy Article
Formula 1

Analysis: How wheel rims became F1’s latest controversy

Raikkonen: Blaming Vettel for his errors 'pointless' Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Blaming Vettel for his errors 'pointless'

Latest videos
FIA WEC Fuji 3 Hour highlights 03:25
WEC

FIA WEC Fuji 3 Hour highlights

Oct 19, 2018
FIA WEC Fuji full highlights 03:02
WEC

FIA WEC Fuji full highlights

Oct 19, 2018

News in depth
Webber drives 919 Evo in 'Tribute Tour' finale
WEC

Webber drives 919 Evo in 'Tribute Tour' finale

McLaren WEC entry
WEC

McLaren WEC entry "highly unlikely" for first hypercar season

Ginetta drops out of Shanghai WEC round as well
WEC

Ginetta drops out of Shanghai WEC round as well

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.