WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed

Tickets
shares
comments
Spa WEC round latest to be postponed
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 11:15 AM

The penultimate round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Spa-Francorchamps has been postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to take place on April 23-25, the six-hour Spa event will be given a new date later in the year, according to a WEC statement.

It comes not long after the cancellation of the Sebring 1000 Miles, which was originally due to take place this week before being called off amid travel restrictions put in place by the US government in a bid to try and contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Belgium has reported more than 1,000 cases of the disease, and has enacted emergency measures including the suspension of sporting events and closure of public spaces such as restaurants, bars and cafes until April 3.

WEC series boss Gerard Neveu commented: "This decision was the only responsible option to be taken at this time. The health and well-being of our competitors, fans and members of the paddock has to remain our priority.

"We are working on a revised date for the Total 6 Hours of Spa and will communicate that as soon as possible.”

The WEC's statement added that any purchased tickets will be valid on the revised date for the Spa race, but can also be refunded.

Only the Le Mans 24 Hours, scheduled for June 13-14, is now the only remaining event on the 2019/20 WEC schedule.

Race organiser and WEC co-promoter Automobile Club de l'Ouest released a statement earlier this month expressing confidence that its flagship event would go ahead as planned, but the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to over 5,000 since it was issued.

The WEC's sporting regulations state that six events, including Le Mans, must take place for championship titles to be awarded. Last month's race at the Circuit of the Americas was the fifth of the 2019/20 season.

Motorsport.com has contacted the ACO for comment on how the WEC would proceed in the event that Le Mans cannot go ahead as scheduled.

Related video

Next article
Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'

Previous article

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps Tickets
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

23 Apr - 25 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren issues update on coronavirus-affected staff

29m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull would have protested Mercedes' DAS in Australia

1h
3
IndyCar

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

4
Formula 1

Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation

5
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights 03:09
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact 01:04
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Stevens and van der Garde contact

Latest news

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed
WEC

Spa WEC round latest to be postponed

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'
IMSA

Sebring postponement to delay LMDh unveiling 'a bit'

Interview: WEC CEO Gerard Neveu on Sebring cancellation
WEC

Interview: WEC CEO Gerard Neveu on Sebring cancellation

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban
WEC

WEC’s Sebring 1000-mile race canceled amid travel ban

Sebring 12 Hours is a go, WEC race under threat
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours is a go, WEC race under threat

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
23 Apr - 25 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.