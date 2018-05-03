Spa WEC: Alonso tops first practice for Toyota

Toyota newcomer Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in the first practice session of the new FIA World Endurance Championship season at Spa.

Alonso took over the #8 TS050 Hybrid from teammate Sebastien Buemi 35 minutes into the 90-minute session, and promptly set a best time of 1m58.392s, almost exactly a tenth faster than Buemi.

That put the two-time Formula 1 champion 0.237s ahead of the sister #7 Toyota, whose fastest time was set by Mike Conway.

The best of the non-hybrid privateer LMP1s was the #3 Rebellion R-13-Gibson, which lapped with 0.457s off the pace in the hands of Thomas Laurent late in the session.

That demoted the #10 DragonSpeed BR Engineering BR1-Gibson, driven by Ben Hanley, to fourth, ahead of the sister #1 Oreca-built Rebellion car of Bruno Senna, which was 1.2s slower than the best of the Toyotas.

ByKolles was sixth-fastest with its revised ENSO CLM P1/01-Nissan with Tom Dillmann at the wheel, a further half a second down.

SMP Racing only got its #17 BR1-AER out for a timed run in the closing stages of the session, and was seventh-fastest with Egor Orudzhev at the wheel.

The sister #10 car of Mikhail Aleshin was slower than best of the LMP2 runners, the DragonSpeed Oreca.

Pastor Maldonado set the best time in the secondary class, a 2m03.494s in the #31 Oreca 07-Gibson to go 0.640s faster than Andre Negrao in the Alpine-badged #36 Signatech Oreca.

Jean-Eric Vergne put G-Drive Racing's part-time Oreca entry third in class, less than a tenth further back, ahead of the two Jota Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing cars.

Manor failed to get either of its Ginetta G60-LT-P1-Mecachrome out for a timed lap, with both the #5 and #6 cars only managing a single installation lap apiece.

Ford leads Porsche in GTE Pro

Ford led a 1-2 in the GTE Pro division, with Andy Priaulx setting the best time in class of 2m15.014s in the #67 GT ahead of Olivier Pla in the sister #66 machine.

Best of the rest was WEC returnee Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 Porsche, albeit six tenths off the pace, followed by Kevin Estre in the #92 911 RSR.

The best of the updated Ferrari 488 GTEs was fifth, 1.3s off the pace in the hands of James Calado, while the best of the new BMW M8 GTEs was sixth with Tom Blomqvist at the wheel.

Aston Martin brought up the rear of the class with its pair of new-generation Vantages.

Porsche locked out the top four spots in the GTE Am division, led by Matteo Cairoli in the #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing entry on a 2m16.601s - sixth overall among the GTE contingent.

Session results

Cla #

Driver Car / Engine Time Gap

Laps 1 8 Sebastien Buemi

Kazuki Nakajima

Fernando Alonso Toyota 1'58.392 35 2 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose María Lopez Toyota 1'58.629 0.237 36 3 3 Mathias Beche

Thomas Laurent

Gustavo Menezes Rebellion/Gibson 1'58.849 0.457 32 4 10 Henrik Hedman

Ben Hanley

Pietro Fittipaldi BR Engineering/Gibson 1'59.321 0.929 30 5 1 Neel Jani

Andre Lotterer

Bruno Senna Rebellion/Gibson 1'59.681 1.289 24 6 4 Oliver Webb

Dominik Kraihamer

Tom Dillmann ENSO CLM/NISMO 2'00.132 1.740 18 7 17 Stephane Sarrazin

Egor Orudzhev

Matevos Isaakyan BR Engineering/AER 2'01.499 3.107 9 8 31 Roberto Gonzalez

Pastor Maldonado

Nathanael Berthon ORECA/Gibson 2'03.494 5.102 28 9 11 Mikhail Aleshin

Vitaly Petrov BR Engineering/AER 2'03.906 5.514 11 10 36 Nicolas Lapierre

André Negrao

Pierre Thiriet Alpine/Gibson 2'04.134 5.742 27 11 26 Roman Rusinov

Jean-Eric Vergne

Andrea Pizzitola ORECA/Gibson 2'04.198 5.806 28 12 37 Jazeman Jaafar

Weiron Tan

Nabil Jeffri ORECA/Gibson 2'04.381 5.989 28 13 38 Ho-Pin Tung

Gabriel Aubry

Stephane Richelmi ORECA/Gibson 2'04.558 6.166 30 14 29 Frits van Eerd

Giedo van der Garde

Jan Lammers Dallara/Gibson 2'04.693 6.301 24 15 28 Francois Perrodo

Matthieu Vaxiviere

Loic Duval ORECA/Gibson 2'04.726 6.334 36 16 50 Erwin Creed

Romano Ricci

Julien Canal Ligier/Gibson 2'06.511 8.119 25 17 67 Andy Priaulx

Harry Tincknell

Tony Kanaan Ford 2'15.014 16.622 30 18 66 Stefan Mucke

Olivier Pla

Billy Johnson Ford 2'15.273 16.881 30 19 91 Richard Lietz

Gianmaria Bruni Porsche 2'15.631 17.239 29 20 92 Michael Christensen

Kevin Estre Porsche 2'15.717 17.325 26 21 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado Ferrari 2'16.397 18.005 25 22 88 Khaled Al Qubaisi

Giorgio Roda

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'16.601 18.209 32 23 82 Tom Blomqvist

Antonio Felix da Costa BMW 2'16.606 18.214 33 24 71 Davide Rigon

Sam Bird Ferrari 2'16.789 18.397 25 25 86 Mike Wainwright

Ben Barker

Alex Davison Porsche 2'17.552 19.160 30 26 81 Martin Tomczyk

Nicky Catsburg BMW 2'17.812 19.420 31 27 97 Alex Lynn

Maxime Martin

Jonny Adam Aston Martin 2'17.993 19.601 33 28 77 Christian Ried

Julien Andlauer

Matt Campbell Porsche 2'18.006 19.614 27 29 56 Jörg Bergmeister

Patrick Lindsey

Egidio Perfetti Porsche 2'18.108 19.716 29 30 95 Marco Sorensen

Nicki Thiim

Darren Turner Aston Martin 2'18.227 19.835 31 31 90 Salih Yoluc

Euan Hankey

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin 2'18.355 19.963 33 32 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Pedro Lamy

Mathias Lauda Aston Martin 2'18.458 20.066 34 33 61 Mok Weng Sun

Keita Sawa

Matt Griffin Ferrari 2'19.147 20.755 29 34 70 Motoaki Ishikawa

Olivier Beretta

Eddie Cheever Ferrari 2'19.317 20.925 32 35 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Giancarlo Fisichella Ferrari 2'20.300 21.908 31 36 5 Charlie Robertson

Dean Stoneman Ginetta/Mecachrome No Time 1 37 6 Oliver Rowland

Alex Brundle

Oliver Turvey Ginetta/Mecachrome No Time 1