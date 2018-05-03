Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WEC Spa-FrancorchampsWECSpa-FrancorchampsMore events
WEC Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

Spa WEC: Alonso tops first practice for Toyota

0 shares
Spa WEC: Alonso tops first practice for Toyota
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
03/05/2018 11:37

Toyota newcomer Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in the first practice session of the new FIA World Endurance Championship season at Spa.

Alonso took over the #8 TS050 Hybrid from teammate Sebastien Buemi 35 minutes into the 90-minute session, and promptly set a best time of 1m58.392s, almost exactly a tenth faster than Buemi.

That put the two-time Formula 1 champion 0.237s ahead of the sister #7 Toyota, whose fastest time was set by Mike Conway.

The best of the non-hybrid privateer LMP1s was the #3 Rebellion R-13-Gibson, which lapped with 0.457s off the pace in the hands of Thomas Laurent late in the session.

That demoted the #10 DragonSpeed BR Engineering BR1-Gibson, driven by Ben Hanley, to fourth, ahead of the sister #1 Oreca-built Rebellion car of Bruno Senna, which was 1.2s slower than the best of the Toyotas.

ByKolles was sixth-fastest with its revised ENSO CLM P1/01-Nissan with Tom Dillmann at the wheel, a further half a second down.

SMP Racing only got its #17 BR1-AER out for a timed run in the closing stages of the session, and was seventh-fastest with Egor Orudzhev at the wheel.

The sister #10 car of Mikhail Aleshin was slower than best of the LMP2 runners, the DragonSpeed Oreca.

Pastor Maldonado set the best time in the secondary class, a 2m03.494s in the #31 Oreca 07-Gibson to go 0.640s faster than Andre Negrao in the Alpine-badged #36 Signatech Oreca.

Jean-Eric Vergne put G-Drive Racing's part-time Oreca entry third in class, less than a tenth further back, ahead of the two Jota Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing cars.

Manor failed to get either of its Ginetta G60-LT-P1-Mecachrome out for a timed lap, with both the #5 and #6 cars only managing a single installation lap apiece.

Ford leads Porsche in GTE Pro

Ford led a 1-2 in the GTE Pro division, with Andy Priaulx setting the best time in class of 2m15.014s in the #67 GT ahead of Olivier Pla in the sister #66 machine.

Best of the rest was WEC returnee Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 Porsche, albeit six tenths off the pace, followed by Kevin Estre in the #92 911 RSR.

The best of the updated Ferrari 488 GTEs was fifth, 1.3s off the pace in the hands of James Calado, while the best of the new BMW M8 GTEs was sixth with Tom Blomqvist at the wheel.

Aston Martin brought up the rear of the class with its pair of new-generation Vantages.

Porsche locked out the top four spots in the GTE Am division, led by Matteo Cairoli in the #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing entry on a 2m16.601s - sixth overall among the GTE contingent.

Session results

Cla  #
Driver  Car / Engine  Time  Gap
Laps 
Sebastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso		 Toyota 1'58.392   35
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose María Lopez		 Toyota 1'58.629 0.237 36
Mathias Beche
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes		 Rebellion/Gibson 1'58.849 0.457 32
10  Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Pietro Fittipaldi		 BR Engineering/Gibson 1'59.321 0.929 30
Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna		 Rebellion/Gibson 1'59.681 1.289 24
Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann		 ENSO CLM/NISMO 2'00.132 1.740 18
17  Stephane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Matevos Isaakyan		 BR Engineering/AER 2'01.499 3.107 9
31  Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon		 ORECA/Gibson 2'03.494 5.102 28
11  Mikhail Aleshin
Vitaly Petrov		 BR Engineering/AER 2'03.906 5.514 11
10  36  Nicolas Lapierre
André Negrao
Pierre Thiriet		 Alpine/Gibson 2'04.134 5.742 27
11  26  Roman Rusinov
Jean-Eric Vergne
Andrea Pizzitola		 ORECA/Gibson 2'04.198 5.806 28
12  37  Jazeman Jaafar
Weiron Tan
Nabil Jeffri		 ORECA/Gibson 2'04.381 5.989 28
13  38  Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Stephane Richelmi		 ORECA/Gibson 2'04.558 6.166 30
14  29  Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Jan Lammers		 Dallara/Gibson 2'04.693 6.301 24
15  28  Francois Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Loic Duval		 ORECA/Gibson 2'04.726 6.334 36
16  50  Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Julien Canal		 Ligier/Gibson 2'06.511 8.119 25
17  67  Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan		 Ford 2'15.014 16.622 30
18  66  Stefan Mucke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson		 Ford 2'15.273 16.881 30
19  91  Richard Lietz
Gianmaria Bruni		 Porsche 2'15.631 17.239 29
20  92  Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre		 Porsche 2'15.717 17.325 26
21  51  Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado		 Ferrari 2'16.397 18.005 25
22  88  Khaled Al Qubaisi
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 2'16.601 18.209 32
23  82  Tom Blomqvist
Antonio Felix da Costa		 BMW 2'16.606 18.214 33
24  71  Davide Rigon
Sam Bird		 Ferrari 2'16.789 18.397 25
25  86  Mike Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison		 Porsche 2'17.552 19.160 30
26  81  Martin Tomczyk
Nicky Catsburg		 BMW 2'17.812 19.420 31
27  97  Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
Jonny Adam		 Aston Martin 2'17.993 19.601 33
28  77  Christian Ried
Julien Andlauer
Matt Campbell		 Porsche 2'18.006 19.614 27
29  56  Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti		 Porsche 2'18.108 19.716 29
30  95  Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner		 Aston Martin 2'18.227 19.835 31
31  90  Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood		 Aston Martin 2'18.355 19.963 33
32  98  Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda		 Aston Martin 2'18.458 20.066 34
33  61  Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
Matt Griffin		 Ferrari 2'19.147 20.755 29
34  70  Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever		 Ferrari 2'19.317 20.925 32
35  54  Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella		 Ferrari 2'20.300 21.908 31
36  Charlie Robertson
Dean Stoneman		 Ginetta/Mecachrome No Time   1
37  Oliver Rowland
Alex Brundle
Oliver Turvey		 Ginetta/Mecachrome No Time   1

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Track Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Toyota Racing
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the WEC main page
WEC Spa-FrancorchampsWECSpa-FrancorchampsMore events