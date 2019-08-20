WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Breaking news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Tickets
shares
comments
Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 8:01 AM

Rebellion Racing has made a late entry of a second privateer LMP1 car for the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone next month.

The Swiss entrant will field an additional Rebellion-Gibson R-13 for Loic Duval, Pipo Derani and Nathanael Berthon at Silverstone on September 1 after initially downscaling its WEC entry to one car from the two it entered for the full series in May. 

Rebellion has never made any secret of its ambition to again run two cars and has stated that it is planning to return to full strength at the Spa and Le Mans 24 Hours WEC rounds next year. 

Rebellion owner Alexandre Pesci said: “At the end of many negotiations, the team managed to enter a second car for this first round of the WEC and keeps on working to be able to line up two cars in each round of the WEC, although priority will be given to Spa-Francorchamps and the Le Mans in 2020.”

It is understood that Rebellion is planning to continue with the second car beyond Silverstone with an unchanged line-up, although Duval would be unavailable for the Fuji round in October because of a clashing DTM commitment. 

The R-13 confirmed for the full season will be raced by Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato.

Rebellion's two entries will line up alongside the two factory Toyota TS050 Hybrids and a pair of factory Ginetta-AER G60-LT-P1s in a six-car LMP1 field at Silverstone.

Read Also:

Next article
Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

Previous article

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone Tickets
Drivers Loic Duval , Nathanael Berthon , Pipo Derani
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.