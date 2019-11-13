WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot announces 2022 WEC hypercar entry, Le Mans return

shares
comments
Peugeot announces 2022 WEC hypercar entry, Le Mans return
By:
Nov 13, 2019, 1:38 PM

Peugeot has announced plans to return to the top flight of endurance racing in 2022 with a hypercar programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours.

The French marque's parent company PSA issued a brief statement on Wednesday stating its intention to contest the full WEC schedule, including Le Mans where it has won the showpiece 24 Hours event three times, starting in 2022 with a hybrid-based contender. 

Further details are set to be revealed at the start of 2020, although prior speculation has suggested that Oreca and Rebellion could be involved in the project.

PSA motorsport director Jean-Marc Finot commented: "I am very excited at the prospect of channelling the skills and passion of my team into this project.

"It is a new challenge and I know our experts will rise to it with another demonstration of their will to win with teams financed by the [PSA] Group’s brands, fuelled by their long experience of top-flight FIA championships and hunger for success."

Peugeot last contended for outright Le Mans honours between 2007 and 2011 with its diesel-powered 908 HDi FAP, winning the 2009 edition, and had developed a hybrid version of the car before abruptly cancelling its LMP1 project on the eve of the inaugural WEC season in 2012.

It turned its back on a potential LMP1 return in 2017 in favour of a commitment to the World Rallycross Championship, before it quit that series at the end of the following year, and ended its successful works Dakar Rally programme after the 2018 event.

A Peugeot hypercar effort would come as a major boost to the WEC's hypercar ruleset, which up to now had only Toyota and Aston Martin as confirmed participants, although Glickenhaus and ByKolles are also planning to be present for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Read Also:

Next article
Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win

Previous article

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Teams Peugeot Sport
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
28 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
12:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
16:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
08:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
14:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
14:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
11:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Peugeot announces 2022 WEC hypercar entry, Le Mans return

48m
2
Formula 1

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle

3
Formula 1

Opinion: F1 needs new points system for more title deciders

2h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari team orders nothing like Multi 21

5
Formula 1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights 03:19
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion and Toyota battle for the lead 00:37
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion and Toyota battle for the lead

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - race start 00:54
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - race start

Latest news

Peugeot announces 2022 WEC hypercar entry, Le Mans return
WEC

Peugeot announces 2022 WEC hypercar entry, Le Mans return

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win
WEC

Opinion: Why the WEC can't celebrate Rebellion's win

Aston Martin "unlucky in two ways" in Shanghai
WEC

Aston Martin "unlucky in two ways" in Shanghai

Davidson's "discipline" vital to JOTA Shanghai win
WEC

Davidson's "discipline" vital to JOTA Shanghai win

Toyota hurt in Shanghai by handicap "overreaction"
WEC

Toyota hurt in Shanghai by handicap "overreaction"

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.