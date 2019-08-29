Le Mans back to awarding double points in 2020

Last season, the number of points awarded at Le Mans was reduced to 1.5x the usual scale, due to the fact the French classic appeared twice on the 2018/19 superseason schedule.

However, with the WEC reverting to a standard-length calendar for the 2019/20 campaign, Le Mans is now back to being a double points race, as it was prior to the 2018 race, meaning 50 points are now on offer for a victory.

In addition, the Sebring 1000 Miles has been upped from 1.25x to 1.5x points, using the same scale as the most recent two editions of Le Mans, where a win was worth 38 points.

The eight-hour Bahrain race will likewise award 1.5x points, while the remaining races - which are either six hours or four hours in duration - will continue to award the regular scale with 25 points for the winner, as is the case in Formula 1.

Points system for 2019/20 WEC season: