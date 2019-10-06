JOTA Sport stripped of Fuji LMP2 podium
The JOTA Sport LMP2 team has been stripped of its second-place finish in Sunday's FIA Fuji World Endurance Championship round.
Anthony Davidson, Roberto Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa had finished second in their #38 Oreca 07, some 25 seconds behind the Racing Team Nederland car of Nyck de Vries, Giedo van der Garde and Frits van Eerd.
However, according to a stewards' bulletin, it was found that the JOTA car's "outside neutral switch is unable to disconnect the transmission" in post-race scrutineering. The result of the infringement was disqualification.
It means the JOTA-run #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens moves up to second, having dropped out of the lead fight due to a late engine issue, while United Autosports' Oreca inherits the final spot on the podium.
JOTA had the right to appeal its disqualification but opted against doing so.
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Fuji
|Sub-event
|Race
|Drivers
|Anthony Davidson , Roberto Gonzalez , Antonio Felix da Costa
|Author
|Jamie Klein
