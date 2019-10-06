WEC
WEC / Fuji / Breaking news

JOTA Sport stripped of Fuji LMP2 podium

shares
comments
JOTA Sport stripped of Fuji LMP2 podium
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 12:43 PM

The JOTA Sport LMP2 team has been stripped of its second-place finish in Sunday's FIA Fuji World Endurance Championship round.

Anthony Davidson, Roberto Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa had finished second in their #38 Oreca 07, some 25 seconds behind the Racing Team Nederland car of Nyck de Vries, Giedo van der Garde and Frits van Eerd.

However, according to a stewards' bulletin, it was found that the JOTA car's "outside neutral switch is unable to disconnect the transmission" in post-race scrutineering. The result of the infringement was disqualification.

It means the JOTA-run #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing car of Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens moves up to second, having dropped out of the lead fight due to a late engine issue, while United Autosports' Oreca inherits the final spot on the podium.

JOTA had the right to appeal its disqualification but opted against doing so.

 

 

 

Next article
Losing Toyota powerless to overcome handicap

Previous article

Losing Toyota powerless to overcome handicap
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Fuji
Sub-event Race
Drivers Anthony Davidson , Roberto Gonzalez , Antonio Felix da Costa
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Fuji

Fuji

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
23:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
17:20
09:20
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
21:10
13:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
21:40
13:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
19:00
11:00
Latest results Standings

