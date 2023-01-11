Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The 2023 WEC season entry list in full Next / MotoGP legend Rossi set to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC News

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque is targeting a race debut for its new Le Mans Hypercar at Monza in July after its full-season FIA World Endurance Championship entry was rejected.

Gary Watkins
By:
Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected
Listen to this article

An intention to take part in some WEC rounds this year on a race-by-race basis was outlined by Isotta general manager Claudio Berro and partner team Vector Sport following their omission from the 2023 entry list published on Wednesday

Berro suggested that a first race for a car to be known as the Tipo 6 Competizione at Monza on July 9 made sense for Isotta if the FIA and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest grant them an entry.

“We would like to be at Monza first because it is an Italian race and we are an Italian company,” he told Motorsport.com. “But it will also give us time to fully test and develop the car before we homologate the car and begin racing.

“The plan now is definitely to do some WEC rounds race by race.”

Vector Sport team principal Gary Holland added: “We will be aiming to enter the car on a race-by-race basis later in the season, if accepted by the FIA and WEC.”

Race-by-race entries may be accepted by the WEC, according to the 2023 sporting regulations “depending on the interest that they might represent for the championship” and “subject to their conformity with the applicable technical and homologation regulations”.

Berro conceded that the failure to land a full-season WEC entry for a marque not planning to join the series until round three at Spa at the end of April “was not unexpected”.

“We are disappointed, but maybe not surprised,” said Berro. “The big problem is the homologation of the car, which is a long process, and when you homologated the car you freeze the specification.

“The FIA and the ACO told us that it would be better to do more testing on track before we homologate the car. 

“We fully understand the reasons why we don’t have an entry, but the decision of the FIA and the ACO doesn’t change anything: we are still developing the car and our we retain our partnership with Vector Sport.”

The Tipo 6 hybrid is due to begin testing at the end of February, which would have left only two months for development and homologation prior to the Spa WEC round on April 29.

A race debut in July will give Isotta an extra three months for that process, while Berro said further outings over the Asian leg of the series in Japan and Bahrain could also be possible.

The test races on a non-points basis this year would be a lead-in to a full two-car WEC assault with Vector in 2024. 

Berro revealed that the first monocoque has already been delivered to Michelotto, which is masterminding development of the Tipo 6. 

A fully-assembled car minus the bodywork is scheduled to begin testing on a four-wheel-drive dyno at the end of January. 

No drivers have been signed by Isotta or Vector for the LMH programme, Berro suggesting that “drivers are not a priority at the moment”. 

He explained that Isotta is initially looking for a development driver, but didn’t rule out bringing in members of Vector’s existing LMP2 line-up to test the Tipo 6.

Silverstone-based Vector, which was set up for an LMP2 WEC assault last year, will continue in the secondary prototype class in ’23. Ryan Cullen is the only driver nominated so far for the coming season.

 

shares
comments
The 2023 WEC season entry list in full
Previous article

The 2023 WEC season entry list in full
Next article

MotoGP legend Rossi set to test BMW LMDh prototype

MotoGP legend Rossi set to test BMW LMDh prototype
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
MotoGP legend Rossi set to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi set to test BMW LMDh prototype

WEC reveals 2023 entry list, 13 cars in Hypercar class
WEC

WEC reveals 2023 entry list, 13 cars in Hypercar class

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime
WEC

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Vector Sport More from
Vector Sport
Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid
WEC

Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Van der Zande to replace Muller for Fuji WEC round Fuji
WEC

Van der Zande to replace Muller for Fuji WEC round

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza Monza
WEC

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza

Latest news

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson doesn’t want his entry into the 2024 Indy 500 with a Hendrick-backed Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet to be a one-off, while McLaren’s Zak Brown is interested to see where this partnership could lead.

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Supercars Supercars

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Tickford Racing says it's committed to the development of young driver Zak Best after overlooking him for a main game Supercars promotion.

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Tickford Racing has confirmed that Declan Fraser will replace Jake Kostecki in the Tradie Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season.

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Automotive Automotive

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

The BMW M division celebrated record global sales for 2022 by delivering 177,257 vehicles, and has new models on the way for 2023. The first of them on the way is the M3 CS debuting the last weekend in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.