How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Listen to this article

The car, name and key details were revealed at Ferrari’s Finali Mondiali – the world finals for its one-make series – and gives credence to the marque’s rich sportscar history.

Gary Watkins is joined by Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of design and development at Ferrari’s Attivita Sportive GT sportscar racing department, to discuss the 499P car launch and how the project came together.