Honda motorsport restructuring opens door to WEC/Le Mans bid
Honda has restructured its global motorsport operation to include its American arm, which could lead to it joining the World Endurance Championship ranks and a Le Mans 24 Hours attack in 2025.
In a move revealed on Thursday, Honda Performance Development, the motorsport arm of American Honda Motor Co., based out of Santa Clarita in California, will join Japan’s Honda Racing Corporation to become HRC US.
The aim is for one global HRC entity to boast combined expertise as Honda re-enters Formula 1 in 2026 with Aston Martin. With three F1 races now held in America – in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas – the rebranded HRC US will also be involved in F1 power unit development and race support from 2026.
HPD was established in 1993 to produce engines for the IndyCar Series, and has gone on to claim 280 race wins from 510 races, including 15 victories in the Indy 500.
In recent years, it has expanded its operations to include IMSA SportsCar Championship competition, scoring three IMSA manufacturers’, drivers’ and teams’ titles since 2018 and three consecutive victories in the Daytona 24 Hours.
The collaboration with HRC in Japan means that HPD’s program with the Acura ARX-06, which runs in the GTP class in IMSA, will have a smoother pathway to becoming a Honda or Acura WEC and Le Mans project.
Along with its works team, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global, that points to a potential program outside of the U.S. in 2025, which had been a barrier under the previous setup due to HPD’s limited remit inside North America.
“Our goal is to increase the HRC brand and sustain the success of our racing activities and we believe that uniting Honda motorsports globally as one racing organization will help achieve that,” said Koji Watanabe, president of HRC Japan.
“Our race engineers in the U.S. and Japan will be stronger together and I am so happy to welcome our U.S. associates to the HRC team.”
Koji Watanabe, HRC Racing, and David Salters, HRC US
Photo by: Honda
David Salters, the president of HPD who will take on the same role of HRC US, added: “Honda’s racing heritage is unparalleled and over the last 30 years and the talented men and women of HPD have contributed to that success in the U.S.
“We are thrilled and very proud to join forces with our friends and colleagues in HRC Japan and represent Honda Racing as a global racing organization.
"We will continue to challenge ourselves in U.S. motorsports activities even as we develop our people and technology to compete on a rapidly changing global motorsports stage.”
The 2024 Daytona 24 Hours on January 27-28 will be the inaugural race for the new HRC US, with the Acura ARX-06 LMDhs to sport HRC logos as part of their liveries.
But the potential to race the car across the globe in the WEC, and at Le Mans, has long been a talking point.
“We’ve always been very clear – we need to look at WEC,” said Salters. “We have an amazing ARX-06, which has been the work of our team, [chassis partner] ORECA and our race teams have done a stunning job. So, we’re smitten with it and it’s eligible to go to WEC.
“We have always said it needs to make business, brand and marketing sense. Very importantly for me, it needs to make competitive sense. We don’t go racing not to be competitive – it’s too hard!
“There is a more formal setting to evaluate them now, because we’re all looking at global motorsport, but the boundary conditions are still the same and we need to evaluate if that makes sense, and we’ll do our due diligence to see what makes sense for our company and our people.”
On the subject of a timeframe for a move into WEC competition, Salters ruled out talk of a program in 2024, and said: “It’s not been outlined, so we constantly work on that stuff to see what makes sense on where we go in the future.
"We’re looking at future strategies and have no definite timescales at the moment, but we are evaluating it seriously.”
Vandoorne gets Peugeot WEC drive for 2024 season after Fuji cameo
McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver
Latest news
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.